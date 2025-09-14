Antonio Brown takes nasty NSFW shot at Simone Biles as she shares a kiss with Jonathan Owens during Bears-Lions game

Simone Biles showed support for husband Jonathan Owens ahead of Sunday's NFC North matchup between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. The NFL's account on X shared a video of the couple meeting on the sidelines before the start of the game. The couple, who married in 2023, embraced and shared a kiss before both departing to go their separate ways. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown decided to take a nasty jab at the couple by issuing an inappropriate comment about the couple.&quot;Those h**dj**s gotta be wild.&quot;-Brown wrote on XSince departing the NFL abruptly in January 2022. Antonio Brown has used social media to make divisive and controversial comments. In less than an hour after posting his comments about Biles and Owens, he then went on to target the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team and Shedeur Sanders in his next posts on X.Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles showed off custom gameday look Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens took the field at Ford Field with the support of wife, Simone Biles. The Gold medal winning gymnast traveled to Detroit to attend the Week 2 away game and did so wearing a custom outfit for the occasion.Simone Biles wore black pants that were embroidered with &quot;Jonathan&quot; on the left leg and &quot;Owens&quot; on the right leg. She paired the look with a black tank top and a custom black football shaped handbag, complete with the NFL logo. Simone Biles shared a photo of her custom gameday look. (Photo via Simone Biles Instagram Story)Simone Biles doesn't miss an opportunity to showoff her support for Owens with custom gameday outfits. The Chicago Bears safety has returned the favor by attending gymnastics meets with custom shirts showing his support for her. The couple met in 2020 on a dating app and then got engaged on Valentine's Day 2022. They got married twice, once in their home state of texas in April 2023 and then a much larger wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico one month later. In the Chicago Bears' Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Jonathan Owens had just two tackles. The safety has seen most of his on-field time spent with special teams.