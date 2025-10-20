"Eff them picks. Go get Maxx Crosby": Analyst urges Jerry Jones to make splash move amid Dak Prescott-led Cowboys' red-hot offense 

Dak Prescott put up an impressive performance on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys. The team's offense went on a roll and secured a dominating 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders. The quarterback ended the night completing 21 of the 30 passes he attempted for 264 yards and three passing touchdowns.After the game, analyst Voch Lomardi made a suggestion that he believes could elevate the Cowboys even further. He urged Jerry Jones and his team to consider acquiring Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby and giving up their two first-round picks in the process if needed.&quot;Eff them picks. Go get Maxx. This offense too hot,&quot; Lombardi tweeted.Voch Lombardi @VochLombardiLINKEff them picks. Go get Maxx. This offense too hotJerry Jones and his team made some key changes this offseason. They traded star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. On the offense, they traded with the Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.Pickens has been a key contributor to the team's offense this season. In seven games so far, he has recorded 607 yards and six touchdowns receiving. With this Week 7 victory over the Commanders, the Cowboys are now 3-3-1 and are placed second in the NFC East.Acquiring Maxx Crosby before the Nov.4 trade deadline would be a difficult task for the Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders.In March, he agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $106.5 million with the team. Unfortunately, the pass rusher injured himself during their 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.NFL analyst Ed Werder shares an interesting achievement about Dak Prescott after the Cowboys' Week 7 victoryEd Werder shared an interesting accomplishment about Dak Prescott after their 44-22 victory over the Commanders. According to him, this achievement rivals that of NFL legends Tom Brady and Brett Favre.&quot;Dak Prescott is 20-2 at home in divisional games in his career- the best record by any QB with at least 15 such starts since the 1970 Merger. He's also won 17 straight home games vs. the NFC East. Only Tom Brady &amp; Brett Favre have longer home divisional win streaks since 1970.&quot;In the post-game press conference, Prescott heaped praise on his teammates for their impressive performance on the field.&quot;It was great. It was explosive. It was fun,&quot; Prescott said as per the team's website. &quot;You saw the big plays; saw some drives we put together. Our standard expectations for ourselves is very high.&quot;We understand we've got guys that, the playmakers that we have, the offensive line, the love that we have for one another, and you see it just the way that guys finish plays, guys cover the ball and defense played really well tonight. &quot;The Cowboys are next scheduled to face the Denver Broncos on Oct. 26 at 4:25 pm ET.