Dak Prescott says he wants Jerry Jones to keep George Pickens in Dallas for long haul 2 days after Cowboys owner's comment on contract extension

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wants wide receiver George Pickens to stay with the team for the long haul. Pickens, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year, is in the final year of his contract.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Pickens' future with the team after the wide receiver's strong performances in the absence of CeeDee Lamb, who is on a $34 million salary.&quot;We’ll weigh that,” Jones said. “We knew full well that if things really went like we want them to go, certainly we need to think about having some room available if we’re going to pay a second receiver at that level.”In a conversation with reporters on Thursday, Prescott said he will speak to Jones about Pickens' future with the team:“I’ve been a little busy, but I will. … When I run into him in that time of privacy, I’ll make sure.”Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged George Pickens' impact this seasonDak Prescott has been putting in solid performances for the Cowboys and is averaging 10.9 yards per attempt when targeting George Pickens, who has 32 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns.Pickens has ticked all the boxes for the Cowboys, something that Dallas owner Jerry Jones acknowledged earlier this week.&quot;He is doing more than we did expect, or that we could have expected,” Jones said. “And what’s really special is he’s a real plus to have around the team. He’s a real plus around his teammates. He’s a great plus around those coaches. Those coaches really think highly of him.&quot;He’s not only doing it on the field, he’s doing it as a part of the team concept. That’s very important, and in his particular case, should be noted.”While Pickens has pulled his weight in his rental year with the Cowboys, Jones and his team are not known for handing lucrative extensions. Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Micah Parsons' saga in the offseason was the prime example of the Cowboys' contract negotiation tactics.