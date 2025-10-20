  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "No timeline for return": Brock Purdy reveals concerning Turf Toe injury update as Mac Jones continues to shine for 49ers

"No timeline for return": Brock Purdy reveals concerning Turf Toe injury update as Mac Jones continues to shine for 49ers

By Arnold
Modified Oct 20, 2025 13:36 GMT
Brock Purdy reveals concerning Turf Toe injury update as Mac Jones continues to shine for 49ers (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Brock Purdy reveals concerning Turf Toe injury update as Mac Jones continues to shine for 49ers (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Mac Jones led the San Francisco 49ers to a 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium in Week 7 on Sunday. Jones has stepped in as San Francisco's QB1 ever since Brock Purdy's turf toe injury, and has led the team admirably.

Ad

Although Jones has looked solid, the 49ers seem to have received some concerning news on Purdy's injury. During Sunday night's 49ers-Falcons game, NBC reporter Melissa Stark spoke about her conversation with Purdy regarding his injury.

“Brock told me that any movement in the wrong direction could set him back,” Stark said. “He said he is truly day-to-day. There is no timeline for his return. He called this injury, ‘So annoying,’ saying he’s never dealt with something that lingers this long.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million extension with San Francisco in the offseason, suffered his turf toe injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. He aimed to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, but was back on the injury report after the game.

In Purdy's absence, Jones has done a fine job.

In five games this season, Jones has completed 130 of 194 passes for 1,404 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 34 yards on 21 attempts.

Ad

Jones has a 4-1 record in five starts for the 49ers. According to reports, Jones unlocked a contract incentive which awarded him $400,000 for getting his fourth win.

Mac Jones expected to start in 49ers' Week 8 game vs. Houston Texans

NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: Imagn

Since Brock Purdy is still recovering from his toe injury, Mac Jones is expected to continue as San Francisco's QB1 in Week 8 against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Texans will face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night before hosting the 49ers.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications