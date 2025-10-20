"No timeline for return": Brock Purdy reveals concerning Turf Toe injury update as Mac Jones continues to shine for 49ers

Mac Jones led the San Francisco 49ers to a 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium in Week 7 on Sunday. Jones has stepped in as San Francisco's QB1 ever since Brock Purdy's turf toe injury, and has led the team admirably.Although Jones has looked solid, the 49ers seem to have received some concerning news on Purdy's injury. During Sunday night's 49ers-Falcons game, NBC reporter Melissa Stark spoke about her conversation with Purdy regarding his injury.“Brock told me that any movement in the wrong direction could set him back,” Stark said. “He said he is truly day-to-day. There is no timeline for his return. He called this injury, ‘So annoying,’ saying he’s never dealt with something that lingers this long.”Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million extension with San Francisco in the offseason, suffered his turf toe injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. He aimed to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, but was back on the injury report after the game.In Purdy's absence, Jones has done a fine job.In five games this season, Jones has completed 130 of 194 passes for 1,404 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 34 yards on 21 attempts.Jones has a 4-1 record in five starts for the 49ers. According to reports, Jones unlocked a contract incentive which awarded him $400,000 for getting his fourth win.Mac Jones expected to start in 49ers' Week 8 game vs. Houston TexansNFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: ImagnSince Brock Purdy is still recovering from his toe injury, Mac Jones is expected to continue as San Francisco's QB1 in Week 8 against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.The Texans will face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night before hosting the 49ers.