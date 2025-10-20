  • home icon
  Tom Brady planning another roast event 1.5 years after promising he "wouldn't do that again"

Tom Brady planning another roast event 1.5 years after promising he "wouldn't do that again"

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 20, 2025 05:36 GMT
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Tom Brady planning another roast event 1.5 years after promising he "wouldn't do that again"

It looks like NFL legend Tom Brady is planning another roast event, one and a half years after his celebrity roast special on Netflix. The rumor mill started churning after the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a cryptic video on Instagram claiming that he was "ready for another roast."

On Sunday, content creator "Everydaymaggie" shared a video that added more fuel to the fire. It shows a message that the ex-Patriots quarterback allegedly sent her, inviting her to a roasting event that he is planning.

"Hey Maggie, can I get a hooooyaa? Lol. anyway, I'm planning another roast soon and was wondering if you wanted to make some silly jokes about me. I love to giggle at myself because I am the goat. Let me know," the message.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last year, after "The Roast of Tom Brady" aired on Netflix, the retired quarterback expressed regret about how it affected his three children. On "The Pivot" podcast in May 2024, he stated that he would not participate in any other event of a similar fashion.

"I loved when the jokes were about me," Brady said as per ESPN. "I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way it affected my kids.
"So it's the hardest part; the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize, 'I wouldn't do that again,' because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world."

Skip Bayless trolls Tom Brady over his broadcasting career

Brady is in the middle of his second year of the 10-year $375 million broadcasting deal that he signed with FOX. This season, the league also decided to ease some of the restrictions on the retired quarterback's analyst role because of his status as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, Skip Bayless has not been impressed with Tom Brady's broadcasting career. On Oct. 10, on his show, he harshly criticized the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"The more I listen to Brady as a broadcaster, the worse it gets," Bayless said. "And I've never seen a time when a network felt compelled to actually advertise the commentator during the game he's commenting on.
"Tom can't say anything bad. You cannot, as an owner, criticize anything on the football field. Not referees, not players, not coaches, cannot criticize. So, it just vanillas you out.
"Tom's not gonna tell you that. He's not gonna take any stands. He's just gonna say what's happening. ... With no real wisdom or evaluation or analysis, you just don't get it from Tom."
In Week 7, Tom Brady was in the booth with Erik Burkhardt, calling the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.






