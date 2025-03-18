When Tom Brady signed up for his infamous roast on Netflix last year, he set boundaries that those getting on the mic weren't allowed to cross. The seven-time Super Bowl champion demanded that his kids be off-limit and even had a tense moment on stage with comedian Jeff Ross when he brought up New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's solicitation charge.

However, Brady had no qualms about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen being one of the most talked-about subjects on the night, which left comedian Andrew Schulz astonished.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Schulz expressed the same, saying:

"That divorce must have been bad because he had no problem with those jokes... He was like, 'Don't talk about my kids,' and we were like, 'Your wife is cool?' and he's like, 'You know... Yeah.' Tom is the greatest for doing that. But when Kev kept calling him 'the karate man,' that was killing me." [From 3:13]

The 'karate man' was a reference to Bundchen's new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, who was her jiu-jitsu trainer before the divorce. The couple even had a child together and Schulz asked Sharpe about his thoughts on Brady's reaction to it

The comedian claimed that the retired quarterback is likely indifferent as he's no longer in a relationship with the former supermodel.

Tom Brady regrets participating in the roast

While the Netflix special was a raging success, Tom Brady wishes in hindsight that he should have declined it. On The Pivot podcast, the former Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star explained why he regrets participating in it, saying:

"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way it affected my kids. So it's the hardest part; the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize 'I wouldn't do that again' because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world." [From 50:19]

Tom Brady admitted that he had fun but shouldn't have participated in it for the sake of his kids. He seemingly didn't realize that jokes about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen would have a negative impact on their two children.

Unfortunately, it's too late for Brady to undo the damage, but he has vowed to consider how any future projects could affect his kids.

