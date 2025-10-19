Skip Bayless calls out Tom Brady amid commercials claiming his football genius as Raiders lose 31-0 to Chiefs

Skip Bayless regularly championed Tom Brady's football IQ during his playing days. The Future Pro Football Hall of Famer has since retired from the Gridiron, and he's now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.Bayless took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. He wrote,&quot;I keep seeing commercials trying to convince me how brilliant Tom Brady is about football. So if he's constantly in touch with Raiders coaches, and they say they welcome and value his input, why are the Raiders SO BAD?&quot;Bayless' comments came after the Raiders suffered a 31-0 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Pete Carroll's team was regularly carved up by Patrick Mahomes in the Sunday matchup.Tom Brady's Raiders are 2-5 to start the seasonThe Las Vegas Raiders have won just two games this season while suffering five losses. Today's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs was their first scoreless loss of the ongoing campaign.The Raiders had a game to forget as quarterback Geno Smith threw for just 67 yards, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for a mere 21 yards, and wide receiver Tre Tucker was their most prolific pass catcher with 33 receiving yards. The defense left a lot to be desired as they let in three receiving touchdowns (two from the returning Rashee Rice and one from Hollywood Brown) and one Isiah Pacheco rushing TD.The Raiders' other losses this season were against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, the Washington Commanders in Week 3, the Chicago Bears in Week 4, and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. They now have their work cut out to achieve a winning record this season.On the bright side, Tom Brady's Raiders have a bye in Week 8. They'll likely use the time to recalibrate and prepare for the rest of the regular season. They'll need a significant turnaround to salvage the season post-bye week.