Kim Kardashian refuses to comment on dating rumors with Tom Brady

Tom Brady has often been linked to different female celebrities, including Kim Kardashian. Multiple dating rumors have been speculated around the two; however, no confirmation has been made public. When Kardashian was recently asked to comment on those rumors, she refused to give any statement.

Kardashian made a guest appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday. He was asked by his host, Alex Cooper, to comment on dating speculations with Brady.

“You have to tell me, how serious were you and Brady?" Cooper said. "Like a date?"

Kardashian dropped a five-word answer.

"I'm not gonna answer that," Kardashian said (29:36).

The dating rumors started last year when Kardashian attended the "Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" show and subtly roasted the ex-Patriots quarterback.

"I'm really here tonight for Tom," Kardashian said in May 2024. "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might."

The comment fueled the rumors, but they were silenced when Brady had a short romance with Irina Shayk. The couple had an on-and-off relationship, which lasted a couple of months before they reportedly broke up in October 2023. However, multiple reports earlier this year suggested that they had gotten back together in a "no strings attached" romance.

Tom Brady also linked with Sofia Vergara amid Kim Kardashian rumors

Brady was also linked to Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara last summer. The two were together multiple times, including at Jeff Bezos' wedding and a getaway vacation in Europe. Page Six sources confirmed in July that Brady and Vergara enjoyed a "summer romance."

However, they kept their relationship private, avoiding public appearances. The two first enjoyed each other's company in July, during the launch party of the Luminara superyacht.

Before Vergara, Kim Kardashian, and Irina Shayk, Brady was married to Gisele Bündchen. Their marriage lasted 13 years before divorcing in October 2022.

