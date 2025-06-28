“Can't compete with the GOAT”: NFL fans react to Tom Brady chatting with Syden Sweeney rumors at Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding

Fans reacted to retired seven-time Super Bowl star Tom Brady reportedly chatting with Syden Sweeney at Jeff Bezos's wedding with Lauren Sanchez.

Brady was married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen for 13 years. In 2022, the couple filed for divorce, and in February this year, she welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Meanwhile, Brady's romantic life has been the subject of much speculation. The retired quarterback made headlines when he attended billionaire Bezos' wedding in the city of Venice.

The rumor mill has been churning about how Tom Brady was spotted trying to make a connection with Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney. Barstool Sports reported that Brady was "chatting up" the actress in the relaxing atmosphere of Venice.

"Tom Brady Has Been 'Chatting Up' Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos' Wedding, and it May Alter the Course of Reality," the tweet read.

Fans reacted to the rumors about Brady and the Hollywood actress.

"Ugh, I can't compete with the Goat. Enjoy it, Tom," one commented.

"Tom Brady already has everything. If he gets Sydney Sweeney he will become too powerful and may be our only chance of beating AI," another joked.

"He can do infinitely better," one said.

"Let my mans cook," one said.

Tom Brady once opened up about his marriage with Gisele Bundchen

The retired NFL legend, in 2017 in an interview with CNN, talked about his marriage and the role of Gisele Bundchen in his life.

"Family is everything to me," Brady said. "I had such a great mom and dad growing up - that showed me what a great relationship and marriage is all about. .... And to find a wife who has the same outlook as I do, I mean, her mom and dad I love so much. They gave their family the same roots."

Brady also opened up about having the same childhood experiences as his ex-wife as he expressed his gratitude to Bundchen for taking care of the family.

"Gisele grew up with five sisters, and they are all very close, and I grew up with three sisters, and we are all very close," Brady said. "To find a woman who is really a great partner and we have so many of the same beliefs, it's been, it's just one of the best parts of my life."

Despite their divorce, Brady and Bundchen continue to co-parent their three children.

