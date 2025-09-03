Justin Fields shrugs off Steelers “storyline” ahead of Jets’ Week 1 clash vs. Mike Tomlin’s team

Justin Fields is treating the New York Jets regular-season opener like just another game. This comes amid the hype surrounding a contest, which will pit the Jets against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields said on Tuesday that he considered returning to the Steelers after the 2024 season, but instead signed with the Jets.

Even though he’ll be going up against the Jets’ former #1 QB Sunday, Fields told Rich Cimi of ESPN via NBC Sports:

“There’s no storyline for me.”

“It’s ball for me, so I’ll let you guys kind of handle the storylines, the news lines and stuff like that. In the locker room, we just keep it straight ball,” Fields continued.

Fields has never faced Rodgers in an NFL game before, though the former Chicago Bears first-round pick says he once exchanged jerseys with the four-time league MVP.

Rodgers is playing for his third team in four years, while Fields is on his third team in three years. The 26-year-old was asked if he had any animosity towards the Steelers and how things ended.

“No, not at all,” he replied.

“I was in a spot last year where I was able to see the game from a different perspective. I learned a lot from Russ (Wilson) and just all the other vets there, so not at all.”

Fields is the projected Week One starter for the Jets. In 2024, Fields went 4-2 as the Steelers’ starting quarterback before Wilson replaced him.

Running the ball a key focus for Fields’ offense

With Fields behind centre the Jets likely plan to run the ball often. That’s what many anticipate will happen with Fields, averaging at worst 4.7 yards per carry in his NFL career.

Add to that the fact that they have Breece Hall, Braelon and Isiah Davis available, it stands to reason we’ll see Aaron Glenn focus on a smash-mouth rushing attack offensively.

It's an area the Jets struggled at throughout the 2024 campaign, averaging just 91.8 rushing yards per game, the second-fewest in the NFL.

In his sophomore campaign with the Bears, Fields led the league in average yards per carry out of the backfield (7.1). At the same time, he took more sacks than any QB that season (55).

Fields has set numerous NFL rushing records, including most yards on the ground by a quarterback with 178 in a game against the Miami Dolphins in November 2022. He has an overall record of 14-30 as a starting QB.

