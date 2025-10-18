  • home icon
  • Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer’s iconic reaction goes viral as Adriana Lima rocks Victoria’s Secret lingerie & wings before hitting runway [WATCH]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 18, 2025 21:10 GMT
A new Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show clip featuring Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, is going viral on Instagram. Beer was captured on camera gasping in awe before making a shushing gesture as Adriana Lima appeared backstage in signature black lingerie and the brand’s iconic angel wings.

The moment was shared on Friday by Victoria’s Secret through a behind-the-scenes video from the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was held two days earlier at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, New York.

The brand cheekily captioned the viral clip:

“All of us if Adriana Lima walked in 🙋‍♀️🫠."

The post has since garnered over 14.5 million views, 956,600 likes, 1,700 comments, and 24,400 reshares.

2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show marked Adriana Lima’s milestone 20th appearance for the brand.

Returning under the theme “The Angels Are Back,” Lima said before the show:

“I’m bringing the Lima energy. Fun, happy, outgoing, and engaging with everyone around me.”
Meanwhile, Beer took part in the event as a performer rather than a runway model.

Taking the stage at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, she sang live renditions of her hits “Make You Mine,” “Bittersweet,” and “Yes Baby,” while wearing custom-made angel wings and a VS lingerie ensemble of her own.

Madison Beer reacts after strutting runway at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

On Wednesday, Madison Beer reposted a fan video on Instagram showing her performance at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She added a caption:

“Am I dreaming?”
Beer had just performed live and walked the runway in a blush-pink lingerie outfit with custom angel wings. In another Instagram Story, she wrote:

“What a night.”

The show marked Beer's first appearance at the iconic fashion event. In another Instagram post, Beer thanked her whole team, including choreographers, designers, dancers, and glam squad, for helping her at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Her boyfriend, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, liked the post. Beer and Herbert went public with their relationship on October 5 during the Chargers’ home game against the Washington Commanders.

bell-icon Manage notifications