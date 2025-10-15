  • home icon
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 15, 2025 21:31 GMT
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer slips into Victoria's Secret lingerie ensemble before turning "angel" on runway ft. Angel Reese (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, is ready to make her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut on Wednesday. She will join musical stars like Missy Elliott, Karol G and TWICE.

Beer teased her look hours ahead of the event, wearing a silky pink-and-white striped robe with black piping along the edges. She also revealed a matching light pink satin innerwear underneath on her Instagram story.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @MadisonBeer)
Beer made her excitement loud and clear on Sunday, reposting Victoria’s Secret’s shoutout for her on Instagram.

“I am so excited. 3 days,” Beer wrote.

In an interview with Billboard on Friday, Beer shared how she felt about joining the show.

“I am honored to be performing at the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show," Beer said. "The show has an incredible legacy of celebrating fashion, empowerment and music, and I’m excited to share the stage with such inspiring women and to debut new music.”
After its 2024 relaunch, the iconic event is returning on Wednesday at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, New York. Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Joan Smalls and more fan favorites will strut the runway in signature wings.

Beer and the LA Chargers quarterback went public with a pregame kiss at SoFi Stadium during the team's Oct. 5 game versus the Washington Commanders.

Apart from Beer, Angel Reese also will make her debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She is set to become the first professional athlete to walk the runway as a VS Angel.

Justin Herbert going public with Madison Beer influenced Jaxson Dart's crush

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart recently changed his celebrity crush from Madison Beer to Megan Fox. He made the revelation after LA Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert confirmed he is dating the singer with a kiss on the sideline.

Dart named Beer as his top celebrity crush in interviews earlier this year. However, in a new TikTok shared on X, Dart was asked again.

“Megan Fox from her Transformers days,” Dart said on Sunday.

Dart faced Herbert in Week 4, when the Giants hosted the Chargers. It marked Dart’s first NFL start, and he led his team to a 21-18 victory.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
