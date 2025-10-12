  • home icon
  Jaxson Dart changes his celebrity crush from Madison Beer after Justin Herbert starts dating singer

Jaxson Dart changes his celebrity crush from Madison Beer after Justin Herbert starts dating singer

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 12, 2025 13:45 GMT
Jaxson Dart changes his celebrity crush from Madison Beer
Jaxson Dart and Madison Beer (Image Source: Getty)

NFL rookie Jaxson Dart has seemingly changed his celebrity crush from Madison Beer after LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert started dating the American singer. In one of his interviews earlier this year, Dart had said his celebrity crush was Beer.

However, this week, in a TikTok shared on X (formerly Twitter), the New York Giants quarterback was interviewed by KidsSportsReporters and asked about his celebrity crush. This time, Dart named Megan Fox, from her "Transformers" days.

The change in Jaxson Dart’s crush came days after Justin Herbert and Madison Beer confirmed their relationship. After months of speculation earlier this month, the pair went public about their relationship.

The couple shared a kiss at the Chargers’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. Before the contest started, Herbert kissed Beer, who was there to cheer for him, in a custom-made outfit.

She wore a yellow and blue LA Chargers oversized jacket paired with blue denim. Beer was there with her friends, and Herbert came on the sidelines to greet her. He first kissed her and then shook hands with her friends before kissing Beer again.

However, the Chargers had a tough time while the singer was in attendance to cheer for her beau. They lost 27-10. It was the team’s second straight loss of the season, after previously losing against the Giants in Week 4.

The Chargers won the first three games of their season: against the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21, followed by a 20-9 victory vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, and then the 23-20 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, stuns in a cream-colored outfit

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, caught attention in her recent Instagram story. She shared a selfie on her Instagram account along with her song "Bittersweet."

Beer wore a cream-colored outfit and held her phone.

Justin Herbert&rsquo;s girlfriend, Madison Beer, stuns in a cream-colored outfit/@madisonbeer
Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, stuns in a cream-colored outfit/@madisonbeer

The singer sparked dating rumors with the NFL star in August. Herbert visited her on set during shooting in Los Angeles, and she even gave him a tour around.

Madison Beer’s mother, Tracie Beer, was asked about her daughter’s relationship by TMZ Sports on Monday at the Blue Jacket Los Angeles Fashion Show but did not share many details. She made a lip-zipped gesture with her hands but said that her daughter is “happy.”

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by R. Elahi
