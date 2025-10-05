  • home icon
  [WATCH] Justin Herbert kisses Madison Beer in viral sideline moment as Chargers QB's GF rocks custom outfit for Week 5 game vs. Commanders

[WATCH] Justin Herbert kisses Madison Beer in viral sideline moment as Chargers QB's GF rocks custom outfit for Week 5 game vs. Commanders

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 05, 2025 23:18 GMT
[WATCH] Justin Herbert kisses Madison Beer in viral sideline moment as Chargers QB
[WATCH] Justin Herbert kisses Madison Beer in viral sideline moment as Chargers QB's GF rocks custom outfit for Week 5 game vs. Commanders (Credits: IMAGN)

Justin Herbert and his girlfriend, Madison Beer, starred in a romantic moment before the LA Chargers took on the Washington Commanders in one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. Herbert and the Chargers lost to the New York Giants in Week 4, suffering their first loss of the season at MetLife Stadium.

They returned home with a loss and the Commanders, another NFC East franchise, looked like the best option to bounce back. Before kickoff, Herbert was recorded linking up with Beer and two other girls. He kissed his girlfriend and shook hands with her accompaniments before giving Beer another kiss.

This has been one of the most famous couples in the league since they were first seen together in the offseason. Beer was wearing a Chargers jacket, showing her support for Justin Herbert ahead of a big matchup.

Many fans have credited the Beer effect for Herbert's strong start to the 2025 season, where he has recorded 95 completions on 149 pass attempts, racking up 1,063 yards and seven touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Chargers were undefeated until Week 4 and that 3-0 record was also attributed to Beer's presence in Herbert's life.

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Orlando Silva
