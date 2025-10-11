Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer poses in butter cream lingerie while vibing to "Bittersweet" in latest IG post

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, shared a close-up mirror selfie on her Instagram Story on Saturday. In the photo, Beer is wearing a butter cream-colored lingerie top with delicate lace details, accessorized with large hoop earrings.In the background, the singer and songwriter played her new single “Bittersweet,&quot; which dropped on Friday.Highlight lyrics of the song are:“I know I should be bitter, but baby / Right now I’m bittersweet” “I’m getting over what you put me through / And I’d say I’m done crying, but baby / I don’t lie like you do”Source: (Via Instagram/ @madisonbeer)The Instagram story promoting &quot;Bittersweet&quot; comes just five days after Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made their relationship public on the sidelines.Just minutes before the kickoff of the Chargers versus Commanders game on Sunday, Herbert jogged over during warmups and shared a quick, affectionate kiss with Madison Beer, who was standing on the sideline with friends. She wore a custom Chargers jacket and light denim jeans.While attending the Blue Jacket Los Angeles fashion show on Tuesday, Madison Beer’s mom, Tracie Beer, confirmed to TMZ that her daughter is “happy” in her relationship with Herbert.Justin Herbert and Madison Beer went on a date after the Chargers beat Chiefs in season openerAfter a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, Justin Herbert and Madison Beer were spotted enjoying a cozy date night in Los Angeles on September 9.The couple was seen leaving a popular restaurant, Delilah, hand-in-hand. Beer wore a white top with black polka dots, paired with dark pants. She accessorized the outfit with sunglasses and a small handbag.While Justin Herbert was dressed in a black t-shirt and dark jeans. He finished the look with white sneakers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLooking back, the Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 in Week 1 of the 2025 season on Sep. 5, playing in São Paulo, Brazil. Herbert had a huge game with 318 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, plus a key sideline run that helped seal the win.It was the Chargers’ first victory over the Chiefs since 2021.The game was part of the NFL’s international series and was streamed live from Brazil.Herbert is currently playing in his sixth NFL season. As of Week 6, he has already racked up over 1,200 passing yards and eight touchdowns.