Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer makes feelings known 72 hours before strutting runway at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, is one of the headlining performers of the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.She reposted Victoria’s Secret's social media shoutout for her on her Instagram story on Sunday.&quot;I am so excited. 3 days,&quot; Beer wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @madisonbeer)Beer joins a powerhouse all-female lineup that includes Karol G, Missy Elliott and K-pop group TWICE.The show will air Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. The event blends music, fashion and empowerment, with Beer representing the next wave of Gen Z pop stars.Meanwhile, Herbert and his team are facing the Miami Dolphins this week, looking to bounce back after two straight losses.During last Sunday's LA-Washington Week 5 game, Beer was on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium to support the quarterback. Herbert jogged over to Beer before kickoff, kissed her twice, greeted her friends and returned to warmup. She wore an oversized Chargers jacket and light denim jeans.LA lost 27-10 and entered Week 6 with a 3-2 record..Beer's post about 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came one day after she promoted her new single, &quot;Bittersweet,&quot; in a sleeveless butter cream tank top.Justin Herbert social media activity involving girlfriend Madison BeerBefore the Chargers’ Week 2 game versus the Raiders, Justin Herbert acknowledged Madison Beer’s Instagram post.She posted a teaser clip of her single, “Yes Baby,” on Sept. 17, walking on a treadmill in heels. The quarterback liked the post.Source: (Via Instagram/ @madisonbeer)It came after Herbert visited Beer during a content shoot in Los Angeles in August, where the singer was filming a music video in Hancock Park. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostConsequently, after the Chargers’ big Week 1 win over the Chiefs, Herbert and Beer were again spotted out together in Los Angeles.Before Herbert, Beer dated TikTok star Nick Austin from 2020-2023.