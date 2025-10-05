“They doing the Taylor Swift method”: NFL fans react as Justin Herbert and Madison Beer lock lips ahead of Chargers vs. Commanders Week 5 game

  • home icon
By Garima
Modified Oct 06, 2025 00:47 GMT
Rumors began circulating between LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and pop singer Madison Beer in August, when Herbert was spotted visiting Beer on the set of her music video in Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve been seen together several times, holding hands in West Hollywood and Beer showing up at Chargers games.

Herbert previously said they were just friends who played chess, and Beer hadn’t said anything publicly. But before Sunday’s game, Beer was on the sidelines in a Chargers jacket and jeans. As Herbert ran onto the field, she gave him two kisses for good luck.

Fans reacted to the moment on X.

“They doing the Taylor Swift method now,” a fan wrote, referring to the relationship of the pop icon and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“Yes!!” one fan said.
“Bro she is in lovveeeee dude. Same lowkey,” one fan commented.

More comments followed, particularly about Herbert's performance against the Commanders.

“He’s now locked in, I can now place my bets,” a fan said.
“Alright bruh what the hell no wonder he’s locked in,” another fan commented.
“I just took Chargers winning the superbowl after seeing this,” a fan wrote.
How did Justin Herbert do in his game against the Commanders?

Justin Herbert started with a touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey in the first quarter to give the LA Chargers an early lead. He also had a 41-yard run on that drive, and the Chargers were up 10-0 at one point.

However, Washington’s defense started putting immense pressure on Herbert. He was sacked three times and had to rush several throws. His offensive line had trouble blocking, and two long passes were called back because of penalties, and one of his linemen got hurt.

Herbert led a few good drives, including one that got all the way to the 1-yard line, but he threw an interception at the goal line. By the end of the game, the quarterback had one touchdown, one interception, and a few strong plays, but the Chargers couldn’t keep the momentum. They did not score after the first quarter, and the Commanders won 27-10.

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

bell-icon Manage notifications