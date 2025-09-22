"Madison Beer turned his career around" - NFL fans react as Justin Herbert leads Chargers to sensational 23-20 comeback win vs. Broncos

Justin Herbert led the LA Chargers to their third win of the season after a last-second kick sealed the 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers beat three divisional rivals to start the season and post their first 3-0 start since 2002.

Herbert is doing something special, even after Najee Harris suffered an apparent torn Achilles. The sixth-year veteran went 28 of 47 for 300 yards and one touchdown. He threw an interception and was sacked five times, while rushing the ball twice for a 6-yard gain.

As soon as the Chargers took the win, fans flooded social media with positive comments about Herbert. As usual, fans brought up Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, as a big reason why he's performing at this level.

"Madison Beer really turned Justin Herbert's career around," one fan said.

Tea Bow @teabowsf Madison Beer really turned Justin Herbert's career around.

"madison beer’s impact is insane," another fan said.

tj @robspatts madison beer’s impact is insane

"Madison Beer you’ve done miracles on me," another fan said.

Austin Mason @A_Mace7 Madison Beer you’ve done miracles on me.

The singer-songwriter earned more positive comments, as the attention shifted to her instead of Justin Herbert.

"madison beer is exactly what this team needed," one fan said.

"Protect Madison Beer at all costs!" another fan said.

"Madison Beer is the greatest woman on earth," another fan declared.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers lead the AFC West (3-0) after three games, playing hard and taking advantage of every chance their opponents give them. They hold the tiebreaker over their divisional rivals entering Week 4 and look like serious threats to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the division and the conference altogether.

Justin Herbert, Chargers off to remarkable season

It's been over a decade since the Chargers boasted this record. Justin Herbert is playing a key role in that, just like his girlfriend, according to fans. Madison Beer was celebrated after Herbert went 25 of 34 for 318 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs.

The quarterback has made her an integral part of his life and even took her to dinner with offensive lineman Joe Alt.

Beer's impact is thought to be so big that Herbert is allegedly dressing differently thanks to her. The Chargers are better in Jim Harbaugh's second season and Herbert should be considered an early MVP candidate.

The Chargers will clash with the New York Giants in Week 4, hoping to continue their remarkable start to the season before facing off against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

