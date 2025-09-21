  • home icon
  "Madison Beer got him dressing like Justin Bieber": NFL fans lose it over Justin Herbert's pregame outfit for Chargers-Broncos clash

"Madison Beer got him dressing like Justin Bieber": NFL fans lose it over Justin Herbert's pregame outfit for Chargers-Broncos clash

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 21, 2025 19:22 GMT
NFL fans lose it over Justin Herbert
NFL fans lose it over Justin Herbert's pregame outfit for Chargers-Broncos clash (image credits: getty)

Justin Herbert kept it clean and casual for the LA Chargers versus Denver Broncos pregame look on Sunday. The quaterback wore a plain white T-shirt paired with light blue jeans and carried a Nike duffel black bag.

Some NFL fans were unimpressed with Herbert's outfit and shared their opinions in the comments section of the Chargers' X account.

"Madison Beer got him dressing like Bieber now, LFG," one fan wrote.
"Lmfao! Beer got him wearing non-Nike clothes now," a fan commented.
"Yo Madison is licking out his clothes now!" another fan wrote.

More fans joined with their takes.

"Girlfriend effect," a fan tweeted.
"Finally, a QB coming to game day, dressed like a man. A heterosexual man," one fan said.
"Looks like a swaggy LA guy now," another fan said.
Herbert is dating pop singer Madison Beer. They were first spotted together in August, when he visited her music video shoot.

After the Chargers won their first game of the season, the two held hands outside a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Before LA's Monday Night Football game against the Raiders in Week 2, Beer posted a teaser for her new single, “Yes Baby." It showed her walking on a treadmill in heels.

“I just wanna hear you say…” Beer wrote on Instagram.

Herbert liked the post.

Justin Herbert flipped off ahead of Chargers vs. Raiders MNF

Justin Herbert gave a subtle middle finger to the cameras ahead of the Chargers-Raiders Monday Night Football game in Week 2.

Herbert arrived at Allegiant Stadium dressed in all black outfit. He carried an OFF-WHITE duffle bag, wore Carolina Air Jordan 1s and was listening to music on Apple over-ear headphones.

While walking across the 20-yard line toward the tunnel, he casually raised his middle finger, seemingly aimed at the media or cameras.

Herbert is playing his sixth season in the league. He was drafted in 2020.

The Chargers played the Chiefs in Brazil in Week 1 and won 27-21. Herbert threw for 318 yards. LA faced the Raiders in Las Vegas and won 20-9 last week, and the quarterback thew for 242 yards and ran for 31.

The Chargers are 2-0 and getting ready to play the Broncos at home in Week 3.

