  "Justin Herbert MVP mode": NFL fans react to reports of Madison Beer's new single release ahead Chargers' game vs. Denver

"Justin Herbert MVP mode": NFL fans react to reports of Madison Beer's new single release ahead Chargers' game vs. Denver

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 14, 2025 05:38 GMT
NFL fans react to reports of Madison Beer
NFL fans react to reports of Madison Beer's new single release ahead Chargers' game vs. Denver

The rumor mill has been churning about a potential romance between Justin Herbert and 'Make Your Mine' hitmaker Madison Beer. These rumors intensified after the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was seen out in public holding hands in West Hollywood after their season-opening victory against the Chiefs in Brazil.

Over the past few weeks, fans of Madison Beer have been buzzing about the release of her third studio album. She sent social media into a frenzy after posting a cryptic number that played a voice recording of her apologizing for the noise before saying that she will see them on the 19th. This confirmed that she is releasing her latest album next Friday.

Two days after the album's release, Justin Herbert and the Chargers take on the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Fans took to social media with comments stating how the quarterback will be at the top of his game after listening to the new album.

This is not the first time that Justin Herbert's performance on the field has been linked with Madison Beer. During their 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the quarterback put up an impressive display on the field.

He completed 25 of the 34 passes he attempted for 318 yards and three passing touchdowns. After the game, fans lit up social media, stating that Herbert performed at such a high level because he started dating Madison Beer.

Herbert and Beer sparked dating rumors after the quarterback was spotted at her music set in Hancock Park last month. A few days later, TMZ photographed them enjoying a day out at Redondo Beach in California. They have, however, yet to confirm details of their relationship officially.

Justin Herbert confident about 2025 season after Chargers victory over the Chiefs in Week 1

Starting the season with a 1-0 record is a great way to boost the Chargers' morale to become Super Bowl contenders.

On Wednesday, Justin Herbert came forward to talk about the importance of their 27-21 victory over the Chiefs in Brazil.

"Where are we this year compared to where we were last year is steps ahead," Herbert said as per FOX's "Rearview". "We knew how important that game was to us. To be the team we want to be, we have to beat teams like (the Chiefs), the best of the best. I thought it was a great challenge for us to go out there and execute."

The Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and NFL+ at 10:00 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

