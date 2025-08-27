  • home icon
  "Josh and Hailee are cuter": NFL fans react as Justin Herbert reportedly spotted on date with Madison Beer in California

By Arnold
Published Aug 27, 2025 13:09 GMT
NFL fans react as Justin Herbert reportedly spotted on date with Madison Beer in California (Image Credits - IMAGN)
LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has sparked dating rumors after being spotted with singer Madison Beer in California on Sunday. Photos from TMZ showed Herbert smiling and greeting Beer with a hug and a smile while arriving at a house in Redondo Beach.

When fans found out about Herbert and Beer's latest meetup, they shared some interesting reactions on social media.

"Cute couple but Josh and Hailee are cuter," one tweeted.

"Cool. He’s still not better than dak," another added.
"Might not ever win a SB but he’s got a baddie," a third commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions after they caught wind of Herbert and Beer's dating rumors.

"Brisket and Beer season," one wrote.
"Justin makes her look small," another added.
"Herby the love bug," a user tweeted.
Last week, Herbert was spotted on the set of Beer’s latest music video in Los Angeles. The Chargers QB visited the singer on set, and Beer appeared to introduce Herbert to members of her crew at a house in Hancock Park.

However, there has been no confirmation from Herbert or Beer that they are dating.

Justin Herbert and LA Chargers will open 2025 season vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Imagn
Amid the news around his personal life, Justin Herbert will be gearing up for his sixth season with the LA Chargers.

The Chargers will open their 2025 season against Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Last season, Herbert led the Chargers to the playoffs, but they lost to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Herbert is expected to play a key role for LA if the team plans to make the postseason in the upcoming season. The Chargers will want to get off to a winning start when they host the Chiefs.

