"Madison Beer turned him into God": NFL fans react to Justin Herbert's sensational performance during Chargers vs. Chiefs showdown in Brazil 

Justin Herbert's love life has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few weeks. The rumor mill started churning about a blooming romance with singer Madison Beer after the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was spotted on her music set.Most recently, they were also seen enjoying a day out at a house in Redondo Beach, California. Amid these rumors, Herbert put up an impressive performance during his team's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paolo, Brazil.The quarterback balled out at Corinthians Stadium, completing 25 of the 34 passes he attempted for 318 yards and three passing touchdowns. This helped the Chargers secure a 27-21 victory to kick off Jim Harbaugh's second coaching stint.Fans reacted to Herbert's impressive performance, saying that Madison Beer had a positive influence on his life and game amid the dating rumors.Maximus Bart @MadMaximus09LINK@ToKeNasty Madison Beer activated God Mode The anti-Taylor Swift ? 🤔Exerl @ExerlFknLINKall it took was madison beer for justin herbert to play like a superstar… i don’t blame him• @hysunskLINKMaddison Beer done turned herbert into a godGriffin Bochantin @gboch76LINKWe all owe Madison Beer a thank you for tonights winValentino the Guido @ImValentinoLiveLINKMaddison beer effect, Justin Herbert mvp season loading• @hysunskLINKMaddison Beer done turned herbert into a godHerbert and Beer have yet to officially comment on the dating rumors surrounding them. However, for now, Chargers fans will be celebrating their hard-earned victory over their AFC West rivals.