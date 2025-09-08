"She said bring protection": NFL fans react to Justin Herbert taking Madison Beer on date with Chargers OL Joe Alt 

Justin Herbert was spotted in public with pop star Madison Beer. In the photos going viral on social media, we see the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback holding hands with the 'Good in Goodbye' hit maker while out on an alleged 'date'.Fans were quick to notice that the rumored couple was not alone during their time out. In one photo, we see them being accompanied by the team's offensive lineman Joe Alt. The Chargers had acquired him with the fifth pick in last year's NFL draft.Fans on social media reacted to Joe Alt accompanying Justin Herbert and Madison Beer on their night out.Steven Nava @Electricsteve0LINK@StevenIHaglund She said bring protectionZak Scott G @zakscottgLINK@StevenIHaglund Joe alts commitment to protecting Herbert even out in public needs to Be studiedGlenn Gordo @gordo_maniaLINK@StevenIHaglund Nah. Herbert taking his O Line out for a date. Beer just happened to be around.⚡🤷‍♂️EL BARTO 🤷‍♂️⚡ @EastLosBoltsLINK@StevenIHaglund Plot twist: they are his protection detail on and off the fieldI’m Sorry Chris Jackson woooooo @cjax3124LINK@StevenIHaglund If I was Alt, I’d try to get free meals too. I can’t imagine how much he orders at a restaurant. Herbert should be happy to oblige!Xander @Xanderxam619LINK@StevenIHaglund These dudes just be talking about fishing, bbq and football while they got one of the hottest chicks on this planet sitting with them 😭The rumor mill started churning about a potential romance between Justin Herbert and Madison Beer last month. This was after the quarterback was seen at one of the singer/songwriter's music sets in Hancock Park.They were also captured enjoying a day out together in Redondo Beach, California. Despite the rumors, neither of them has confirmed nor denied these claims. Thus, fans are still wondering if something special is brewing between them.Justin Herbert impresses during the Chargers season-opening victory against the Chiefs in BrazilJim Harbaugh's team started the season with an impressive 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday. One of the biggest contributors to this victory was their quarterback.Justin Herbert put up a scintillating display against Andy Reid's team. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards while scoring three passing touchdowns. Fans on social media claimed that this was the effect of him potentially dating Madison Beer.In the post-game press conference, Harbaugh praised his quarterback while expressing his confidence in his abilities to make them a Super Bowl contender.&quot;Justin was phenomenal today in every way with pinpoint accuracy,&quot; Harbaugh said as per NFL.com. &quot;I thought he did a great job with his legs and running at the end to seal the game. Just overall toughness and just complete stalwart. He took some big hits and gave a few shots himself, it was incredible quarterback play today.&quot;The Chargers next take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 15 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and NFL+ at 10:00 pm ET.