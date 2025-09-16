  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This is Madison Beer's fault": NFL fans react as Justin Herbert gives middle finger to media members ahead of Chargers-Raiders MNF showdown 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 16, 2025 00:55 GMT
Justin Herbert has gone viral on social media for a gesture he made while arriving at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night. In a clip shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov, we see the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback show the cameras his middle finger before their showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Herbert's behavior. Some of them believed that the change in his personality is because of his alleged relationship with singer/songwriter Madison Beer.

Others were unimpressed with the quarterback giving the finger to the cameras.

The Chargers started the season with a Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. In that game, Justin Herbert completed 25 of the 34 passes he attempted for 318 yards and three total touchdowns to help his team secure a 27-21 win. After the game, fans blasted social media, crediting Madison Beer for the quarterback's impressive performance.

The Chargers star has been linked with the 'Make You Mine' hitmaker since he was spotted at her music set at Hancock Park last month. Since then, the two have been captured going on a date on multiple occasions. However, they have not yet made any official announcements confirming the rumors of them dating each other.

Justin Herbert has been the QB1 of the Chargers since being drafted in the 2020 NFL draft. So far, he has led the team to two playoff appearances. Last season, they finished with an 11-6 record while qualifying for the postseason. Unfortunately, the Chargers lost to the Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh heaped praise on a play made by Justin Herbert during their Week 1 victory against the Chiefs

In the post-game press conference, Harbaugh praised his quarterback for his resilience and toughness. He then specifically highlighted the time when Justin Herbert was sacked by Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill.

Despite the tackle, the quarterback got up and continued building offensive momentum. This resulted in them converting a fourth down to keep the pressure mounted on the Chiefs.

"That huge hit on Justin, that kind of hit that would have killed a lesser man," Harbaugh said as per NBCSports. "That's how big that hit was. Let's be honest about that. And then our guy, Justin Herbert, gets right back in the middle of the huddle and it's third-and-14 and hits Quentin Johnston, which ended up being half-yard short of the first down which allowed for that fourth down."
"I've been telling people Justin's great again and again. Exhibit whatever it is now, just unbelievable, incredible, the kind of player he is."

The Chargers vs Raiders Week 2 game kicks off at 10:00 pm ET. Can Herbert help his team to a 2-0 record to start off the 2025 season?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
