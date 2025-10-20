  • home icon
"They were abysmal": Pat Surtain II torches NFL referees' awful officiating during Broncos-Giants game after Richard Sherman's stance

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 20, 2025 04:30 GMT
Pat Surtain II torches NFL referees' awful officiating during Broncos-Giants game after Richard Sherman's stance

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II called out the officials of their Week 7 showdown against the New York Giants. He responded to retired Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman's tweet about the questionable defensive pass interference call on Riley Moss.

"That DPI on Riley Moss is one of the worst calls I have seen! The under thrown ball and Moss turns around and plays the ball. You cannot call that in that situation!" Sherman tweeted.

Pat Surtain II agreed with Sherman's stance and criticized the referees for their awful officiating of the game.

"They werre abysman!! But got the dub regardless..." Surtain tweeted.
In the fourth quarter of the game, Riley Moss was flagged for a defensive pass interference that gave the New York Giants the ball back. Trailing the game by four points (30-26), quarterback Jaxson Dart scored a rushing touchdown to help his team lead the game 30-32 with just over 30 seconds left.

However, in the dying moments, placekicker Will Lutz scored a 39-yard field goal that helped Sean Payton's team clinch the win by one point (33-32).

The Denver Broncos trailed by 19 points in the first three quarters as the offense failed to find any momentum on the field. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Bo Nix put his team on the scoreboard after finding Troy Franklin with a two-yard TD pass.

This opened the floodgates for the Broncos to take advantage of this momentum. The Giants defense ended up conceding 33 total points in just the fourth quarter. Nix ended the night completing 27 of the 50 passes he attempted for 279 yards and four total touchdowns.

Bo Nix left flabbergasted after Broncos' awe-inspiring victory over the Giants in Week 7

After the game, the Broncos quarterback had an interview with CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

Nix expressed his disbelief with how his team managed to make a historic comeback in the fourth quarter in what looked like a disappointing loss for his team.

"I felt bad for the people that left early," Nix said. "A complete team effort in the fourth quarter. It was really bad there for a point. The morale was low on the sideline but guys never quit. Took a few plays and then the next thing you know, Will Lutz is kicking the game winner.
"Man, I can't believe it. I never really had one like that. So that's a first for me. I love our team."

With a 5-2 record, Sean Payton's team sits on top of the AFC West standings. They are next scheduled to face the Cowboys on Oct. 26 at 4:25 pm ET.

