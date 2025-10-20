WATCH: Jaxson Dart breaks down in tears on sideline as Giants botch 19-point lead vs. Broncos and lose

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants had a disappointing outing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. After an impressive 34-17 victory over the Eagles in Week 6, they failed to build on this winning momentum.After a high-octane showdown, the Giants ended up suffering a 33-32 loss at the hands of the Broncos. In a clip shared on social media, Jaxson Dart is seen falling to one knee with tears in his eyes following this disappointing loss. The quarterback looked devastated with the outcome of the game despite giving his best efforts.During the first three quarters, it looked like the Giants had complete control of the game. Jaxson Dart found two passing touchdowns while running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored a 31-yard rushing touchdown to give them a 19-0 lead over the Broncos.However, Sean Payton's team regained its composure in the fourth quarter and started their counterattack. Quarterback Bo Nix put them on the scoreboard for the night after finding Troy Franklin with a two-yard touchdown pass, followed by a successful two-point conversion attempt. Dart gave the Giants some breathing room after scoring another passing touchdown with just ten minutes left in the game.Unfortunately for Brian Daboll's team, Bo Nix found the endzone three times in the final five minutes to finally give them a 30-26 lead. Dart went all in and utilized his dual-threat abilities to score a rushing touchdown for a two-point lead. But Will Lutz's 39-yard field goal in the final moments of the game sealed the victory for the Broncos.The Giants quarterback completed 15 of the 33 passes he attempted for 283 yards and four total touchdowns.