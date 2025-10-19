Jaxson Dart's ex-GF Lola Sexton makes her loyalty known to NHL team while cheering for Western Conference giants

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend recently showed her allegiance for her favorite hockey team. Lola Sexton reshared a photo on her Instagram Story at the Utah Mammoth hockey game. Sexton attended the NHL game with a friend and in the photo, both can be seen cheering for the team while wearing foam fingers. Lola Sexton, cheered on the hometown team, Mammoth, in their second season since moving from Arizona. Lola Sexton and a friend showing off their foam fingers while cheering on the Utah Mammoth. (Photo reshared on Lola Sexton's Instagram Story)Lola Sexton and Jaxson Dart dated for several before they broke up in 2024. The former couple were began dating in high school in Utah and continued their relationship when he attended Ole Miss. Sexton has accused the New York Giants rookie quarterback of being unfaithful during their relationship. Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend Lola Sexton accused QB of cheating before NFL DraftThe New York Giants drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall selection in the NFL Draft. The former Ole Miss standout has now taken over as the starting quarterback in hopes of turning the Giants season around. Just weeks before the NFL Draft, his former girlfriend, Lola Sexton made accusations against the quarterback and the end of their relationship. In a since deleted TikTok video, Sexton accused the quarterback of cheating and said he did so for over a year and thanked an anonymous source for cluing her in.&quot;So yes, he was cheating on me for a little over a year and a half, from what I know. I found out from an anonymous text message. Whoever you are, thank you. Thank you so much,&quot; Sexton said in a since deleted TikTok post.The New York Giants rookie quarterback has never addressed the accusations made by Lola Sexton. Instead he has kept his focus on helping lead the New York Giants offense. Dart took over as the New York Giants starting quarterback after an 0-3 start to the season. In his first three starts, the Giants have gone 2-1 and will face the Denver Broncos in Week 7.