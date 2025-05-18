Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend Lola Sexton sends 1-word message to Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose Newell on her graduation

Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose, just graduated from the University of Tennessee. She studied marketing and entrepreneurship, with a minor in advertising.
After she made the big announcement on Instagram on Sunday, Lola Sexton, the ex-girlfriend of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, wrote:
“Stunning.”
Lola is known for going viral on TikTok after she claimed Jaxson Dart had been cheating on her for more than a year and a half. The video brought her a lot of attention online. She and Dart had dated since high school and stayed together through his college football journey. After their breakup, she unfollowed him and deleted their pictures.
Jaxson Dart was selected 25th overall by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL draft.
As for Brock Bowers, he was the 13th pick in the 2024 draft and now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. He briefly left football this spring to finish his finance degree at the University of Georgia.
Now back with the team, Bowers is preparing for a big season with quarterback Geno Smith.
Brock Bowers had special messages for girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell on her Graduation Day
Brock Bowers celebrated his girlfriend Cameron Rose’s graduation from the University of Tennessee. On Instagram, the Raiders TE commented under her post and wrote two separate messages.
"So proud."
Then followed up with:
"Hot and smart."
Brock Bowers is in a long-term relationship with Rose Newell. The couple has been together since high school, despite attending different colleges. Bowers played football at Georgia, while Newell studied at the University of Tennessee.
She was present when Bowers won the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship and later cheered him on at the 2024 NFL draft.
Their relationship became public in May 2021 when they shared photos from their prom night.
Looking back at the last season, Bowers had one of the best rookie seasons ever by a tight end in the NFL. He helped the Raiders win after losing 10 games in a row. Bowers made some amazing plays, like a one-handed catch against the Chiefs and a 23-yard touchdown against the Dolphins.
Because of his great season, he was picked for the 2025 NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team.
