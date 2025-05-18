  • home icon
  Brock Bowers sends 2 messages as "hot and smart" GF Cameron graduates from University of Tennessee

Brock Bowers sends 2 messages as "hot and smart" GF Cameron graduates from University of Tennessee

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 18, 2025 15:14 GMT
Brock Bowers sends 5-word message to "hot and smart" GF Cameron on her graduation
Brock Bowers sends 2 messages as "hot and smart" GF Cameron graduates from University of Tennessee (image credits: instagram/rosesnewell, getty)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' girlfriend Cameron Rose graduated from the University of Tennessee on Friday. Rose announced her major accomplishment via an Instagram post, along with pictures in graduation regalia.

Rose wore a white dress and white heels. Bowers couldn't be more proud of his her and shared two messsages in the comments section to express how proud he was.

"So proud," Bowers wrote.
Not and smart," Bowers commented.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brock Bowers sends 5-word message to GF Cameron on her graduation (image credit: instagram/rosenewell)
Brock Bowers sends 5-word message to GF Cameron on her graduation (image credit: instagram/rosenewell)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones' fiancée Ann Michael Hudson also cheered for Rose and congratulated her.

"Yay congrats!!!! So pretty," Hudson wrote.

Bowers and Rose have been together since their high school days. The couple was also in a long distance relationship when they went to different colleges.

Rose has been supportive of Bowers' career and has often cheered for him from the stands throughout his collegiate journey. During her time at Tennessee, Rose majored in marketing with a focus on entrepreneurship. She also minored in advertising.

Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose shared honest reaction to TE’s departure for Raiders training camp

After enjoying his rookie season last year, Brock Bowers has been all-in to have another solid campaign with the Raiders. On May 11, after the tight end's departure for the team's training facility, his girlfriend Cameron Rose got emotional.

Rose expressed being "sad" about Bowers leaving on a romantic "rainy day." Her Instagram story featured a picture of him walking towards his private charter while holding his big luggage with his right hand.

"Sad rainy day leaving Athens the final goodbye," Rose wrote.

Bowers graduated almost a week before Rose, an accomplishment which was also celebrated by his girlfriend. Following the academic achievement, Rose shared a four-word message, celebrating Bower's special day.

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
