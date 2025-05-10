Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose, congratulated the Raiders tight end upon his graduation on Friday. The 22-year-old NFL star officially graduated from the University of Georgia and earned his degrees. Georgia Football and The Bowers shared a joint post on their Instagram, sharing some pictures of the convocation ceremony.

Rose celebrated the graduation day by posting a picture of Bowers donning a black traditional convocation coat with a black cap. He was proudly flexing his degree for the picture.

Sharing the snap, Rose had a four-word caption which said:

"Officially a college graduate"

Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose shares 4-word message as Raiders TE celebrates graduation day/@rosesnewell

Brock Bowers joined the University of Georgia in 2021 and was there until 2023. He played for their Georgia Bulldogs Football team and was one of the strongest tight end players during his college football career.

In his three-year journey, he recorded a total of 2,538 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. His best in college football was recorded in 2022 when he had 942 receiving yards.

Bowers was the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL draft and has been playing for the Las Vegas Raiders since then.

Rose and Bowers both studied at different colleges, but their relationship only blossomed over time. She went to the University of Tennessee.

Brock Bowers' girlfriend spent the "weekend" watching the Kentucky Derby

Earlier this week, Cameron Rose posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle of her Kentucky Derby outing. Bowers' girlfriend, who boasts around 15K followers on Instagram, shared a few snaps, showing her beautiful dress for the sports outing, and also shared the videos of the horse racing, with a caption:

"Any excuse to play dress up for the weekend I’m in"

Rose's look also made the headlines at the event. She styled in a glamorous off-shoulder black short dress, which she paired with a beautiful matching cowgirl cap. She had a fun-filled outing with her friends.

Meanwhile, during this offseason, Brock Bowers and Cameron went on vacation in Riviera Maya. On Mar. 29, she posted a few pictures of her vacation with the TE, calling it:

"A sweet escape"

She posted a romantic picture of Brock kissing her, along with several snaps. The two were joined by Drake Maye and his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson.

Rose caught the attention with her elegant all-white outfit as she donned an off-shoulder top and matching pants.

