Giants QB Jaxson Dart pays special tribute to Taylor Swift days after changing celebrity crush from Madison Beer

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 13, 2025 11:44 GMT
Jaxson Dart pays special tribute to Taylor Swift 1 day after changing celebrity crush from Madison Beer
Jaxson Dart pays special tribute to Taylor Swift days after changing celebrity crush from Madison Beer (Getty)

Jaxson Dart has paid a special tribute to Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, on social media. The New York Giants quarterback, playing his rookie season, did so while offering a glimpse into his recent NFL outing on Instagram.

Dart shared a post on Sunday that included several pictures and videos from the Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He shared it without any caption but added Swift's song "The Fate of Ophelia" from her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

His post included the following lyrics of the song:

"All that time, I sat alone in my tower. You were just honing your powers. Now I can see it all (see it all), Late one night, You dug me out of my grave and saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia. Keep it one hundred, on the land, the sea, the sky. Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes."
Giants QB Jaxson Dart pays special tribute to Taylor Swift Instagram/@jaxsondart
Giants QB Jaxson Dart pays special tribute to Taylor Swift Instagram/@jaxsondart

Check out the post here.

Jaxson Dart shared the post with Swift's song just a day after changing his celebrity crush from Madison Beer to Megan Fox. Earlier this year, the NFL star said that he had a crush on Beer.

However, just days after the American singer confirmed her romance with LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Dart changed his celebrity crush. In a conversation with KidsSportsReporters on TikTok on Friday, the Giants quarterback said his celebrity crush is Megan Fox from her "Transformers days."

Last week, Madison Beer attended the NFL game to cheer for Herbert, and the couple shared a kiss on the sidelines, confirming their relationship.

Jaxson Dart shows off his dance moves on the field

Jaxson Dart’s dance moves on the field made waves on the internet in his rookie season. Following the game against the Eagles, the NFL shared a video of the quarterback’s unique dance moves and celebration steps on Instagram with a two-word caption:

"PURE DAWG."
The New York Giants were impressive against the Eagles, winning 34-17. Dart recorded 195 passing yards to help his team secure the victory.

Previously, he played against the LA Chargers and recorded 111 yards. Dart also had a notable outing against the New Orleans Saints, recording 202 yards in passing. But the Giants lost that game 26-14.

New York has won two games so far and will next play against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

