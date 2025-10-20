  • home icon
  Nik Bonitto brutally roasts Abdul Carter & Kayvon Thibodeaux after Bo Nix torches Giants defense to erase 19-point deficit in nail-biting win

Nik Bonitto brutally roasts Abdul Carter & Kayvon Thibodeaux after Bo Nix torches Giants defense to erase 19-point deficit in nail-biting win

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:09 GMT
Nik Bonitto mocks Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux after Giants blow lead at Broncos
Nik Bonitto mocks Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux after Giants blow lead at Broncos - cia Getty/CMS

Nik Bonitto saw the New York Giants' pass rushers talk trash against his Denver Broncos before Sunday's game, and he could not have come up with a better retort after the fact.

During practice week, Abdul Carter had chastised the one-time Pro Bowler's teammate and fellow pass rusher Jonathon Cooper for insulting his fellow rookie Jaxson Dart. Both he and Kayvon Thibodeaux, however, would prove invisible come gametime, failing to sack Bo Nix even once.

After the game, which the Broncos won 33-32 after overcoming a 0-19 deficit, Bonitto mocked the duo in a since-deleted post on social media:

“5 and 51 left so fast I couldn’t find em after the game. #Delusional”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bonitto himself did not have a sack in the game, but Cooper had one full sack, as well as a split one. Dondrea Tillman had a full sack, while Quandarrius Robinson, Malcolm Roach, and Zach Allen had half a sack each.

The Giants, meanwhile, had two sacks - both from Brian Burns. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II was also held sackless.

Nik Bonitto spoke up on potentially breaking single-season sack records

Heading into Sunday's game, the Broncos had established themselves as the scariest sack unit in the league at 30 across six games. Nik Bonitto accounted for a league-high eight of them, and he was asked on Friday about his prospects of surpassing Von Miller for most single-season sacks (18.5 in 2012) in franchise history.

He saw it as "very reasonable":

“It’d definitely be an honor to do that, but we still have a long way to go. But we’re definitely happy we’re at that pace.”

But more than that franchise record, the team is also looking at more than that. They also want league immortality - having the most sacks by a team in a single season, which the 1984 Chicago Bears currently have at 72.

Defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike believes it is doable - a dozen players, including a few defensive backs, already have at least half a sack, something which Bonitto credits to "everybody buying into the system":

“We always try to make a race to the quarterback all the time. And we’re helping each other get sacks. One (linebacker) might be rushing high, and it might lead to a D-tackle getting a sack or vice versa.”

The Broncos will remain at Mile High to host the Dallas Cowboys exactly a week from now. Kickoff is at 2:25 pm MT on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
