Nik Bonitto brutally roasts Abdul Carter & Kayvon Thibodeaux after Bo Nix torches Giants defense to erase 19-point deficit in nail-biting win

Nik Bonitto saw the New York Giants' pass rushers talk trash against his Denver Broncos before Sunday's game, and he could not have come up with a better retort after the fact.

During practice week, Abdul Carter had chastised the one-time Pro Bowler's teammate and fellow pass rusher Jonathon Cooper for insulting his fellow rookie Jaxson Dart. Both he and Kayvon Thibodeaux, however, would prove invisible come gametime, failing to sack Bo Nix even once.

After the game, which the Broncos won 33-32 after overcoming a 0-19 deficit, Bonitto mocked the duo in a since-deleted post on social media:

“5 and 51 left so fast I couldn’t find em after the game. #Delusional”

MLFootball @_MLFootball OH MY GOODNESS… #Broncos star Nik Bonitto took shots at #Giants pass rushers Abdul Carter &amp; Kayvon Thibodeaux after Denver beat New York in stunning fashion today. All week they went at it on social media. “5 and 51 left so fast I couldn’t find em after the game. #Delusional”

Bonitto himself did not have a sack in the game, but Cooper had one full sack, as well as a split one. Dondrea Tillman had a full sack, while Quandarrius Robinson, Malcolm Roach, and Zach Allen had half a sack each.

The Giants, meanwhile, had two sacks - both from Brian Burns. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II was also held sackless.

Nik Bonitto spoke up on potentially breaking single-season sack records

Heading into Sunday's game, the Broncos had established themselves as the scariest sack unit in the league at 30 across six games. Nik Bonitto accounted for a league-high eight of them, and he was asked on Friday about his prospects of surpassing Von Miller for most single-season sacks (18.5 in 2012) in franchise history.

He saw it as "very reasonable":

“It’d definitely be an honor to do that, but we still have a long way to go. But we’re definitely happy we’re at that pace.”

But more than that franchise record, the team is also looking at more than that. They also want league immortality - having the most sacks by a team in a single season, which the 1984 Chicago Bears currently have at 72.

Defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike believes it is doable - a dozen players, including a few defensive backs, already have at least half a sack, something which Bonitto credits to "everybody buying into the system":

“We always try to make a race to the quarterback all the time. And we’re helping each other get sacks. One (linebacker) might be rushing high, and it might lead to a D-tackle getting a sack or vice versa.”

The Broncos will remain at Mile High to host the Dallas Cowboys exactly a week from now. Kickoff is at 2:25 pm MT on CBS.

