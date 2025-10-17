Abdul Carter warns $60,000,000 Broncos star for taking shots at Jaxson Dart ahead of Giants clash

Giants rookie Abdul Carter was not happy with Denver Broncos OLB Jonathan Cooper taking a shot at his quarterback, Jaxson Dart. During Wednesday's media availability, Cooper, who signed a four-year extension worth $60 million last year in November, shared his honest thoughts on the rookie quarterback ahead of their Week 7 clash.&quot;I mean, he (Jaxson Dart) is a youg guy who's feeling himself a little bit,&quot; Cooper said. &quot;He's out there running around, he's got a chain on, he's dancing. You know, I feel like everybody needs something. But we went against QBs with ran-out pockets and have, you know, try to do stuff with their legs. So, ain't nothing we haven't seen.&quot;Abdul Carter responded to this with a five-word warning for the Broncos linebacker while defending his quarterback and his performance on the field.&quot;put ya 3D glasses on,&quot; Carter tweeted on X.After a 0-3 start to the season under Russell Wilson, the New York Giants decided to give Jaxson Dart an opportunity as the QB1. He took over during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. In three games, he has managed to put up a 2-1 record.In Week 6, Dart helped the Giants secure an impressive victory over the Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. So far this season, he has recorded a total of 508 yards and four touchdowns passing while rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.Giants offensive tackle gives his verdict on Jaxson Dart leading the team's offenseLast Saturday, Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor appeared on the &quot;NFL on CBS&quot; Show. During this interview, he shared his honest thoughts on Jaxson Dart taking over the team's offense.Eluemunor had high praise for the rookie quarterback. He also expressed confidence in his ability to lead the team to success on the field&quot;I think the swagger and just, you know, the grit that he has,&quot; Eluemunor said. &quot;This kid comes into the huddle and, you know, doesn't skip a beat. It's kind of like he's been doing this for plus 10 years, which is really cool to see. And then also his playmaking ability.&quot;The energy he brings, the playmaking ability that he has. But then also just the swagger and the confidence that he has is really rubbing off on this entire team. And I think you're gonna see that going forward.&quot;Brian Daboll and his team take on the Broncos on Oct.19 at 4:05 pm ET. Can Dart help the Giants secure their first winning streak of the season in Week 7?