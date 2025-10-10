"His start has been fun to watch": NFL legend Kurt Warner gives clear verdict on Jaxson Dart's stunning performance in Giants' TNF win

NFL legend Kurt Warner praised Jaxson Dart after his breakout performance in the New York Giants' 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.
"Up early in London doing my film study from last nights game… the young man @JaxsonDart has a great feel for game, makes some big time plays and throws a very catchable ball… has a way of making plays right & giving WRs a chance on every throw!! His start has been fun to watch!" Warner tweeted.
Dart made an impact right from the opening drive. He scrambled 20 yards for a touchdown, then connected with Wan’Dale Robinson on a 35-yard touchdown pass. By halftime, he had completed 10 of 13 passes for 127 yards and added a rushing score. Meanwhile, the Giants’ rookie running back Cam Skattebo chipped in with a third-quarter rushing touchdown.
Dart finished 17 of 25 for 195 yards and one passing touchdown, and carried the ball 13 times for 58 rushing yards and another touchdown. He became just the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for 50+ yards in each of his first three starts, joining Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.
Brian Daboll explains emotional sideline outburst after Jaxson Dart’s injury scare
Emotions ran high during the New York Giants’ 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, especially when rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart took a hard hit late in the third quarter. Dart was evaluated for a possible concussion after being sacked by Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson, forcing him into the medical tent.
Cameras caught Giants coach Brian Daboll visibly frustrated, even snapping at team physician Dr. Scott A. Rodeo as he waited for an update. NFL rules prohibit coaches from entering the blue tent, but Daboll briefly poked his head inside before being pulled back.
After the game, Daboll owned up to his reaction.
"If you’ve ever been on an NFL sideline, there’s a lot of emotion," Daboll said. "I apologized directly to our team physician. I just wanted his [Dart’s] ass out there, if he was OK."
Daboll explained he was debating whether to call a timeout on fourth down to get Jaxson Dart back in the game.
"I love our doctors," he later said with a smile. "I was in the wrong. But he’s all right. He gave me a hug."
The victory helped the Giants improve to 2-4. The Giants will play the Denver Broncos next on October 20.
