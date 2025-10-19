  • home icon
Tua Tagovailoa gets brutally honest on Dolphins' 2025 slump as Mike McDaniel's men lose 31-6 to Browns

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 19, 2025 22:21 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not hold back after another tough loss on Sunday. After the team’s 31-6 defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, he spoke honestly about his own performance and the team’s struggles.

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, including a pick-six, and was benched in the fourth quarter for rookie Quinn Ewers. He completed just 12 of 23 passes for 100 yards, his lowest total this season. It was also his first game with no passing touchdowns this year.

“Definitely not happy, not proud of where I’m at with my play, with how I’ve gone about things this year. I know I’ve gotta be a lot better, and I’ve been better for the Miami Dolphins in years past. But this isn’t years past, this is this year,” Tagovailoa said, as reported by ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.
The Dolphins only scored two field goals in the second quarter and did not reach the end zone. The team dropped to 1-6, while the Browns ended their losing streak and improved to 2-5.

Tua Tagovailoa's comments came just a week after their 29-27 loss to the Chargers, where he called out teammates for not showing up or being late to player-only meetings.

He said:

“We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, guys not showing up. … It’s a lot of things of that nature that we have to get cleaned up, and it starts with the little things like that.”
While coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged that Tagovailoa was “sending a message,” he avoided criticizing his quarterback directly.

On Thursday, the Dolphins QB apologized:

“I’ve made a mistake, and I’m owning up to that right now. … They know my heart. They know the intent was right. But no matter the intent … when things get misconstrued or however the media wants to portray it…”
Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a tough 2024 season, during which he dealt with multiple concussions.

In Week 4 of the 2024 season, he suffered a concussion during a game against the Patriots. It was his second major head injury in two years, following a scary moment in 2022 when he was stretchered off the field.

Mike McDaniel addresses Tua Tagovailoa's struggles after loss in Week 7

Addressing Tua Tagovailoa’s off day after the Dolphins' crushing 31-6 defeat to the Browns on Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel admitted that turnovers were the key factor behind the team’s struggles.

“You turn the ball over, that’s the number one indicator of wins and losses and it negatively affects the team... just wasn’t good enough. We’ll watch the tape and change our style of play if we have to,” McDaniel said during his postgame press conference.
The Miami Dolphins' next game is on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
