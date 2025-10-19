"Bench Tua Tagovailoa" "should be forced to take a pay cut": Calls mount by fans as Dolphins QB throws pick six against Browns

Tua Tagovailoa’s afternoon unraveled in Cleveland after a costly interception to start the second half. Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell jumped the route and returned the errant throw 34 yards for a touchdown, giving Cleveland a 24-6 cushion.

Fans shared their reactions on X.

“Bench Tua,” one fan wrote.

𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_times @NFL Bench Tua

“Tua should be forced to take a pay cut,” another fan wrote.

“Typical Tuaturndaballova,” a fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

“Imagine getting blown out by the Browns,” one fan commented.

“At what point do the Dolphins cut ties with Tua? My whole family are Dolphins fans, and none of us believe he’s the future,” a fan tweeted.

“Mike McDaniel is definitely getting fired this week,” another fan commented.

The interception punctuated a rough outing for the Miami Dolphins quarterback. He completed 6 of 14 passes for 35 yards through two quarters. Tagovailoa also lost control of the ball twice before halftime, recovering both. He was dropped for a 7-yard loss by Myles Garrett on the following series after the Browns’ defensive score.

It was Cleveland’s first 20-point performance since Week 13 of last season. Campbell, acquired two weeks earlier from Jacksonville, delivered the breakthrough play.

Grant Delpit recorded another sack in the second quarter. Miami committed multiple penalties, including false starts and unnecessary roughness calls, adding to a long list of miscues.

Rain made the conditions slippery at Huntington Bank Field.

Rookie Quinn Ewers elevated to No. 2 role amid Tua Tagovailoa’s internal tension

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

The Dolphins promoted rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers to the backup spot behind Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday’s game, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It marked Ewers’ first inclusion on the active roster, replacing Zach Wilson as the primary reserve.

The lineup shuffle followed a week in Miami after Tagovailoa’s postgame remarks from the LA Chargers loss drew backlash within the locker room. He pointed to teammates missing or showing up late to meetings.

Tagovailoa admitted his mistake.

“I've made a mistake and I'm owning up to that right now,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I've talked to guys on the team about it, talked to the leaders about it, and they know my heart. They know that the intent was right."

The Dolphins are reeling at 1-5, including a two-game losing skid.

