  • "Let him start, Tua Tagovailoa is done": NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers gets upgraded to QB2 over Zach Wilson for Browns vs Dolphins

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 19, 2025 16:45 GMT
NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers gets upgraded to QB2 over Zach Wilson for Browns vs Dolphins - Source: Getty
Quinn Ewers was seen by some as a Day 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie ended up getting drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round. Many wrote off the rookie as a result. However, a new story is potentially brewing almost two months into the season.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, in a Sunday post on X, Ewers has managed to unseat Zach Wilson as the team's second-string quarterback. Wilson had been the team's second-string quarterback, but was demoted to be the team's emergency quarterback shortly before the Dolphins-Browns matchup.

Fans responded to the move in droves, bracing for another promotion to Tua Tagovailoa's detriment.

More fans responded, bracing for a potential dawn of a new era in Miami.

"Here comes the hook. McDaniels and Tua may be done for. Waddle is headed to NY. Shut down shop, after this loss to the Browns, last person out turn the lights off," one predicted.
"I still think it's wild he fell to the 7th round. That was a more pronounced draft slide than Sanders, IMO," one added.
"Falcons might be playing against Ewers in a couple weeks," another posted.

Quinn Ewers threw for 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in college. After spending his freshman year at Ohio State, the quarterback changed teams to join the Texas Longhorns. The quarterback's most productive season was in 2024, in which he led the conference with 34 passing touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers promotion puts Zach Wilson comeback attempt on ice

Quinn Ewers at Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
With Mike McDaniel switching out Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson, it's a big move for the rookie. However, on the flip side, it's a notable setback for Wilson. Wilson had spent 2024 quietly learning from Sean Payton as a depth quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Some braced for Wilson to have a resurgence in his next locale, in line with players like Geno Smith and Sam Darnold, who had previously struggled with the New York Jets before finding success elsewhere. At least in the short term, the move signals that a redemption arc won't be taking place anytime soon.

Of course, the question is whether the change at quarterback was made due to an improvement from Ewers in practice or a new downturn in Wilson's productivity in practice. On the other hand, the change also could have been made due to Ewers' untapped potential upside.

Either way, thanks to the Quinn Ewers promotion, Tua Tagovailoa has plenty of reason to take care of business against the Cleveland Browns.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

