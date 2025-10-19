"Let him start, Tua Tagovailoa is done": NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers gets upgraded to QB2 over Zach Wilson for Browns vs Dolphins

Quinn Ewers was seen by some as a Day 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie ended up getting drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round. Many wrote off the rookie as a result. However, a new story is potentially brewing almost two months into the season.According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, in a Sunday post on X, Ewers has managed to unseat Zach Wilson as the team's second-string quarterback. Wilson had been the team's second-string quarterback, but was demoted to be the team's emergency quarterback shortly before the Dolphins-Browns matchup.Fans responded to the move in droves, bracing for another promotion to Tua Tagovailoa's detriment.More fans responded, bracing for a potential dawn of a new era in Miami.&quot;Here comes the hook. McDaniels and Tua may be done for. Waddle is headed to NY. Shut down shop, after this loss to the Browns, last person out turn the lights off,&quot; one predicted.&quot;I still think it's wild he fell to the 7th round. That was a more pronounced draft slide than Sanders, IMO,&quot; one added.&quot;Falcons might be playing against Ewers in a couple weeks,&quot; another posted.Quinn Ewers threw for 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in college. After spending his freshman year at Ohio State, the quarterback changed teams to join the Texas Longhorns. The quarterback's most productive season was in 2024, in which he led the conference with 34 passing touchdowns.Quinn Ewers promotion puts Zach Wilson comeback attempt on iceQuinn Ewers at Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyWith Mike McDaniel switching out Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson, it's a big move for the rookie. However, on the flip side, it's a notable setback for Wilson. Wilson had spent 2024 quietly learning from Sean Payton as a depth quarterback for the Denver Broncos.Some braced for Wilson to have a resurgence in his next locale, in line with players like Geno Smith and Sam Darnold, who had previously struggled with the New York Jets before finding success elsewhere. At least in the short term, the move signals that a redemption arc won't be taking place anytime soon.Of course, the question is whether the change at quarterback was made due to an improvement from Ewers in practice or a new downturn in Wilson's productivity in practice. On the other hand, the change also could have been made due to Ewers' untapped potential upside.Either way, thanks to the Quinn Ewers promotion, Tua Tagovailoa has plenty of reason to take care of business against the Cleveland Browns.