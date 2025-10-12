  • home icon
  Tua Tagovailoa throws teammates under bus exposing Dolphins' locker room issues after 29-27 loss to Chargers

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:50 GMT
NFL: SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins - Source: Getty
Tua Tagovailoa berates his teammates after loss to Chargers - Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins may be on the verge of imploding on themselves amidst a poor start to the 2025 season. And their offensive leader may have just proven himself the catalyst.

On Sunday, after a 29-27 loss against the Chargers, star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the stand to address his team's struggles. What he said next was telling, seemingly giving more insight into the toxicity that has plagued the locker room:

"I think it starts with leadership and helping (to) articulate that for the guys. And then, what we're expecting out of the guys. ...We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, guys not showing up. ...It’s a lot of things of that nature that we have to get cleaned up, and it starts with the little things like that."
When asked for a response, head coach Mike McDaniel said:

“Clearly, he’s sending a message. But from my standpoint, everything I’ve asked of guys, they’ve delivered on. So I’m sure whoever he’s talking to, they’ll deliver.”
Tagovailoa struggled mightily, throwing three interceptions against a single touchdown to tight end Darren Waller. Running back De'Von Achane proved to be the Dolphins' best offensive player, carrying the ball 16 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers, meanwhile, got a largely clean performance from Justin Herbert, who connected with sophomores Ladd McConkey and Kimani Vidal in the end zone - both times in the third quarter. However, kicker Cameron Dicker would prove to be their best player, as he made five field goals, including the game-winner with five seconds left.

Dolphins must recompose themselves to remain in playoff hunt, says HC Mike McDaniel

Speaking of McDaniel, he had some simple words regarding what the Dolphins would have to do in their next game - a visit to the now-also 1-5 Cleveland Browns:

“Our job is not just to take a bunch of L’s, so we need to go back to work and be tough-minded and figure out how we’re going to attack the next opponent.”
He continued:

“Football games and life don’t just happen to you. I think that’s the biggest thing that our young players have to learn — that no one really has time nor cares about how you feel. ...Regardless if they’re high-fiving you or booing you, you have control over the next result and that’s it.”

Kickoff for the Browns game is at 1 pm on CBS.

Quick Links

