Patrick Mahomes reveals Tom Brady’s secret tips on watch collection 8 months after NFL GOAT sold $4.6 million worth of timepieces

Before the Kansas City Chiefs face the LA Chargers in Brazil on Friday, Patrick Mahomes added to his list of achievements. He became a global ambassador for Hublot, a luxury watch brand.The three-time Super Bowl champion admitted in an interview on Wednesday that it was a dream come true."They have a great tradition of pushing the envelope, and I feel like that's something I've done in my career," Mahomes said, via GQ.Mahomes also revealed Tom Brady's tips on watch collection. When asked who he looks up to for watch collection tips, Mahomes name-dropped Brady.&quot;When I was younger, I watched a lot of LeBron (James) and what he would wear because he has such good style and is really diverse with his watch collection,&quot; Mahomes said.&quot;Now that I've been in the NFL a little bit, I get some advice from Tom (Brady). And Tom's experienced as far as watch collecting goes, and so I'll ask him for little tidbits here and there about stuff that he likes.&quot;Mahomes added that he wants to follow in Brady's footsteps when it comes to watch collecting.&quot;He gets some stuff that I've never even heard of, so he's spent his time researching in the watch collecting world, and so that's where I want to be at one day as far as my collection,&quot; Mahomes said.&quot;Other than that, my first person was Alex Smith, he's the one who really got me into these high-end watches, and then Travis and I talk about it a lot.&quot;The Chiefs quarterback also shared a piece of advice he got from the NFL legend.&quot;He always says the more people you know, the better,&quot; Mahomes said. &quot;You have to know the right people to get some of these watches. But I think more than anything, he just says, the confidence you wear the watch with makes the watch. He's a guy who has the confidence, and his watch collection states that.&quot;Brady's collection made headlines when it sold for $4.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in December. It featured 41 items, and all were sold.Brady's watches alone brought in the full $4.6 million, and if his jerseys, helmets and other personal items were added, the total was $9 million.Patrick Mahomes' inspiration Tom Brady's top-selling time pieces at the Sotheby's auction at St. Regis Saadiyat Island ResortThe Sotheby's event was held at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in the United Arab Emirates. Tom Brady's Rolex Daytona "John Player Special," which he wore during a Patriots halftime show in 2023, sold for $1.14 million.Another huge sale was a custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon. It was covered in diamonds and marked with the Roman numeral VII to celebrate his seven Super Bowl wins. It went for $720,000.Even his IWC Pilot's Watches, which was normally priced between $12,000 and $24,000, sold for over $70,000 each.The Sotheby's auction was part of the first-ever Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week.