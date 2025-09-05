Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley
The NFL made its grand return on Thursday, as the Philadelphia Eagles began their Super Bowl defense at home against their eternal foes, the Dallas Cowboys.
With Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman parading a largely unchanged roster led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles looked to prove that they were as good as, if not better than, they were last season.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys, still reeling from trading away star edge rusher Micah Parsons last week on top of the losses of Zack Martin (retired) and DeMarcus Lawrence (joined the Seattle Seahawks in free agency), were eager to begin their plot to return to contention with a win.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Kickoff Game box score
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
Cowboys
7
13
20
Eagles
7
14
21
Dallas Cowboys player stats
Passing
Player
CMP/ATT
YDS
TD
INT
RTG
Dak Prescott
12/17
127
0
0
92
Rushing and receiving
Player
CAR
YDS
TD
REC
YDS
TD
Javonte Williams
9
38
2
0
0
0
KaVontae Turpin
2
9
0
1
16
0
Dak Prescott
1
3
0
0
0
0
Miles Sanders
1
0
0
1
-3
0
CeeDee Lamb
0
0
0
4
86
0
George Pickens
0
0
0
2
15
0
Jalen Tolbert
0
0
0
1
0
0
Jake Ferguson
0
0
0
3
13
0
Defense
Player
TOT
SOLO
SACKS
TFL
PD
QB HTS
TD
Malik Hooker
6
3
0
0
0
0
0
Kenneth Murray Jr.
6
3
0
0
0
0
0
Kaiir Elam
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
Damone Clark
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
Solomon Thomas
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
Osa Odighizuwa
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jack Sanborn
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Sam Williams
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
Kenny Clark
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Marist Liufau
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Marshawn Kneeland
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Donovan Ezeiruaku
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
DaRon Bland
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kicking
Player
FG
XP
Brandon Aubrey
2/2
2/2
Punting
Player
PUNTS
YDS
Bryan Anger
0
0
Philadelphia Eagles player stats
Passing
Player
CMP/ATT
YDS
TD
INT
RTG
Jalen Hurts
9/11
93
0
0
101.9
Rushing and receiving
Player
CAR
YDS
TD
REC
YDS
TD
Jalen Hurts
6
48
2
0
0
0
Saquon Barkley
10
49
1
2
11
0
Will Shipley
3
26
0
0
0
0
Jahan Dotson
0
0
0
1
51
0
Dallas Goedert
0
0
0
4
24
0
DeVonta Smith
0
0
0
1
6
0
Kylen Granson
0
0
0
1
1
0
Defense
Player
TOT
SOLO
SACKS
TFL
PD
QB HTS
TD
Zack Baun
5
3
0
1
0
0
0
Adoree' Jackson
4
3
0
0
1
0
0
Cooper DeJean
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
Reed Blankenship
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
Jakorian Bennett
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
Quinyon Mitchell
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
Sydney Brown
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Nolan Smith Jr.
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Andrew Mukuba
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kylen Granson
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Joshua Uche
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Moro Ojomo
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Jalyx Hunt
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jihaad Campbell
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kicking
Player
FG
XP
Jake Elliott
0/0
3/3
Punting
Player
PUNTS
YDS
Braden Mann
0
0
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game summary
The NFL season began with controversy, as the Eagles were docked 15 yards on the opening kickoff after Jalen Carter spat on Dak Prescott, netting him an ejection. Ultimately, it did not matter much, as Javonte Williams put the Cowboys on board with a rushing touchdown - which Jalen Hurts would answer with a rushing touchdown of his own.
Both men would continue exchanging rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. The touchdown streak ended when Brandon Aubrey made a field goal from 41 yards with just over two and a half minutes left. Then, within the final minute of the quarter, Saquon Barkley rushed for six to give the hosts their first lead of the night.
Aubrey hit a field goal to end a perfect scoring half for both teams.
