  Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 05, 2025 01:58 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty

The NFL made its grand return on Thursday, as the Philadelphia Eagles began their Super Bowl defense at home against their eternal foes, the Dallas Cowboys.

With Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman parading a largely unchanged roster led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles looked to prove that they were as good as, if not better than, they were last season.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, still reeling from trading away star edge rusher Micah Parsons last week on top of the losses of Zack Martin (retired) and DeMarcus Lawrence (joined the Seattle Seahawks in free agency), were eager to begin their plot to return to contention with a win.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Kickoff Game box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Cowboys7 1320
Eagles7 1421
Dallas Cowboys player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Dak Prescott12/171270092
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Javonte Williams9382000
KaVontae Turpin2901160
Dak Prescott130000
Miles Sanders1001-30
CeeDee Lamb0004860
George Pickens0002150
Jalen Tolbert000100
Jake Ferguson0003130
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTD
Malik Hooker6300000
Kenneth Murray Jr.6300000
Kaiir Elam3200000
Damone Clark3100000
Solomon Thomas2201000
Osa Odighizuwa2100000
Jack Sanborn2100000
Sam Williams2100010
Kenny Clark1100000
Marist Liufau1100000
Marshawn Kneeland1100000
Donovan Ezeiruaku1100000
DaRon Bland1000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Brandon Aubrey2/22/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Bryan Anger00
Philadelphia Eagles player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Jalen Hurts9/119300101.9
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Jalen Hurts6482000
Saquon Barkley104912110
Will Shipley3260000
Jahan Dotson0001510
Dallas Goedert0004240
DeVonta Smith000160
Kylen Granson000110
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTD
Zack Baun5301000
Adoree' Jackson4300100
Cooper DeJean4200000
Reed Blankenship3300000
Jakorian Bennett3300000
Quinyon Mitchell2200000
Sydney Brown2100000
Nolan Smith Jr.2100000
Andrew Mukuba2100000
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.2000000
Kylen Granson1100000
Joshua Uche1000000
Moro Ojomo1000010
Jalyx Hunt1000000
Jihaad Campbell1000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Jake Elliott0/03/3
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Braden Mann00
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game summary

The NFL season began with controversy, as the Eagles were docked 15 yards on the opening kickoff after Jalen Carter spat on Dak Prescott, netting him an ejection. Ultimately, it did not matter much, as Javonte Williams put the Cowboys on board with a rushing touchdown - which Jalen Hurts would answer with a rushing touchdown of his own.

Both men would continue exchanging rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. The touchdown streak ended when Brandon Aubrey made a field goal from 41 yards with just over two and a half minutes left. Then, within the final minute of the quarter, Saquon Barkley rushed for six to give the hosts their first lead of the night.

Aubrey hit a field goal to end a perfect scoring half for both teams.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Santosh Kumar
