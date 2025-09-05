Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley

The NFL made its grand return on Thursday, as the Philadelphia Eagles began their Super Bowl defense at home against their eternal foes, the Dallas Cowboys.

With Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman parading a largely unchanged roster led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles looked to prove that they were as good as, if not better than, they were last season.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, still reeling from trading away star edge rusher Micah Parsons last week on top of the losses of Zack Martin (retired) and DeMarcus Lawrence (joined the Seattle Seahawks in free agency), were eager to begin their plot to return to contention with a win.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Kickoff Game box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Cowboys 7 13 20 Eagles 7 14 21

Dallas Cowboys player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Dak Prescott 12/17 127 0 0 92

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Javonte Williams 9 38 2 0 0 0 KaVontae Turpin 2 9 0 1 16 0 Dak Prescott 1 3 0 0 0 0 Miles Sanders 1 0 0 1 -3 0 CeeDee Lamb 0 0 0 4 86 0 George Pickens 0 0 0 2 15 0 Jalen Tolbert 0 0 0 1 0 0 Jake Ferguson 0 0 0 3 13 0

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD Malik Hooker 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 Kenneth Murray Jr. 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 Kaiir Elam 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 Damone Clark 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Solomon Thomas 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 Osa Odighizuwa 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jack Sanborn 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Williams 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kenny Clark 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Marist Liufau 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Marshawn Kneeland 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Donovan Ezeiruaku 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 DaRon Bland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Brandon Aubrey 2/2 2/2

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Bryan Anger 0 0

Philadelphia Eagles player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Jalen Hurts 9/11 93 0 0 101.9

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Jalen Hurts 6 48 2 0 0 0 Saquon Barkley 10 49 1 2 11 0 Will Shipley 3 26 0 0 0 0 Jahan Dotson 0 0 0 1 51 0 Dallas Goedert 0 0 0 4 24 0 DeVonta Smith 0 0 0 1 6 0 Kylen Granson 0 0 0 1 1 0

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD Zack Baun 5 3 0 1 0 0 0 Adoree' Jackson 4 3 0 0 1 0 0 Cooper DeJean 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 Reed Blankenship 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jakorian Bennett 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Quinyon Mitchell 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Sydney Brown 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Nolan Smith Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Andrew Mukuba 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kylen Granson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Joshua Uche 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Moro Ojomo 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 Jalyx Hunt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jihaad Campbell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Jake Elliott 0/0 3/3

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Braden Mann 0 0

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game summary

The NFL season began with controversy, as the Eagles were docked 15 yards on the opening kickoff after Jalen Carter spat on Dak Prescott, netting him an ejection. Ultimately, it did not matter much, as Javonte Williams put the Cowboys on board with a rushing touchdown - which Jalen Hurts would answer with a rushing touchdown of his own.

Both men would continue exchanging rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. The touchdown streak ended when Brandon Aubrey made a field goal from 41 yards with just over two and a half minutes left. Then, within the final minute of the quarter, Saquon Barkley rushed for six to give the hosts their first lead of the night.

Aubrey hit a field goal to end a perfect scoring half for both teams.

