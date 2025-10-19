Colts fan's selfie reveals Madison Beer cheering for Justin Herbert during Chargers Week 7 clash

A fun selfie from a Colts fan ended up putting Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, in the spotlight during the Chargers’ Week 7 game at SoFi Stadium. The photo showed Beer smiling for the camera, surrounded by fans in blue jerseys, while Erik (Colts fan) gave a thumbs-up in the background.Erik posted the pic on Instagram on Sunday with a playful caption:“Hi, Madison bestie! Thank you so much, but unfortunately, it’s Colts today.&quot; 😭😭🫶🍻He also tagged Beer alongside using hashtags, &quot;Colts,&quot; &quot;Chargers,&quot; &quot;NFL,&quot; &quot;LA,&quot; and &quot;Football.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @prfctbags_erik)Erik's IG post started getting attention soon after the game kicked off at 4:05 p.m. ET. Interestingly, an hour before the Colts fan shared the selfie with Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Beer teased a behind-the-scenes photo from a video shoot.The black-and-white image showed her standing near a house, captured on a camera monitor sitting on a wooden surface. It sent her fans into frenzy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Week 7, the Colts beat the Chargers 38-24. Indy started strong, scoring in every quarter except the last, while the Chargers picked up steam in the second half. Jonathan Taylor ran in three touchdowns with big plays, and Daniel Jones threw multiple TDs to help the Colts stay ahead. Justin Herbert kept the Chargers in the game with two touchdown passes.Also Read: Herbert’s GF Madison Beer’s iconic reaction goes viral as Adriana Lima dons Victoria’s Secret lingerie &amp; wings before hitting runway [WATCH]Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer makes feelings known following 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowAfter her stunning debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Madison Beer shared a special message by reposting a fan’s story on Instagram.“Am I dreaming?” Beer's caption read.Source: (Via Instagram/ @MadisonBeer)Justin Herbert’s girlfriend opened the show by performing her songs “Make You Mine,” “Bittersweet,” and “Yes Baby”, while wearing a blush-pink lingerie set with wings. She also walked the pink carpet earlier in a sheer black lace-up gown.Herbert gave a nod to her after Madison Beer shared a separate Instagram post on Wednesday, thanking her entire team for making the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut a grand success.Herbert and Madison Beer made their relationship official with their first public kiss on October 5 during the Chargers’ game against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Just before kickoff, Beer was spotted on the sidelines, and Herbert walked up in full uniform, hugged her, and kissed her in front of fans and cameras. In Week 5, the Chargers lost the game 27-10.