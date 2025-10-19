Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer teases big reveal with viral screengrab 5 days after Victoria's Secret runway debut

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a video shoot on Sunday. The image showed a monitor on a wooden surface, with a black-and-white scene of Beer standing outside near a house.The Instagram post did not have any caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Madison BEER HQ Instagram page posted a different angle of the same scene on Friday.&quot;Have a good weekend everybody,&quot; Madison BEER HQ wrote.The singer and songwriter replied.&quot;Talk Monday?&quot; Beer wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @MadisonBeerHQ)Beer's fans are anticipating that something big is coming.&quot;WOMAN WHAT'S COMING HERE?&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I THINK THIS MUSIC VIDEO IS ABOUT TO BE PRETTY MUCH BITTERSWEET,&quot; a fan said.&quot;NEW MV AM I RIGHTTTTTT,&quot; another fan wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @MadisonBeer)More fans shared their takes, including two who brought up the LA Chargers quarterback.&quot;MADISON WHAT DOES THIS MEANNNNNNN,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Uh...Justin Herbert perhaps?&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Is that Justin,&quot; one fan said.Source: (Via Instagram/ @madisonbeer)The teaser came five days after Beer walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday. She arrived in an all-black, sheer shoelace-string gown that turned heads before the show started. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the runway, she wore sparkly white corset lingerie, feathery pink wings and sky-high pink boots.Beer performed her song “Make You Mine” live on stage, and joined a powerhouse lineup with Missy Elliott, Karol Gand TWICE. The event was held at Brooklyn Navy Yard. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore making debut at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Beer released her song, “Bittersweet,” on Oct. 10. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso Read: Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer drops 3-word reaction after stealing the spotlight at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowJustin Herbert went official with Madison Beer ahead of Chargers gameBefore the LA Chargers-Washington Commanders game at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 5, Justin Herbert ran to the sideline during warmups to greet Madison Beer.He kissed her, hugged her, greeted her friends and kissed her again before heading back to his team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir dating rumors began circulating in August, when Herbert was spotted at the set of one of Beer's music videos. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple also spent time together in Brazil after the Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in Week 1 on Sept. 6. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHerbert’s and his team will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.Also Read: Jaxson Dart changes his celebrity crush from Madison Beer after Justin Herbert starts dating singer