Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer drops 3-word reaction after stealing the spotlight at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 16, 2025 19:01 GMT
Justin Herbert&rsquo;s GF Madison Beer drops 3-word reaction after stealing the spotlight at 2025 Victoria&rsquo;s Secret Fashion Show
Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer drops 3-word reaction after stealing the spotlight at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (image credits: getty)

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer's, debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn was a success. She performed and walked the runway on Wednesday.

After her big moment, Beer reposted a fan's Instagram story and shared her feelings.

“Am I dreaming?" Beer wrote.

In a follow-up story, she reposted a clip of herself on stage and wearing Victoria's Secret's iconic wings.

“What a night,” Beer wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @MadisonBeer)

Herbert's girlfriend opened the show by singing her songs “Make You Mine,” “Bittersweet” and “Yes Baby.” She wore a blush-pink lingerie set with angel wings.

Beer earlier wore a sheer black lace-up gown on the pink carpet.

In a separate Instagram post, she thanked everyone who helped her bring the show to life.

“A literal dream come true,” Beer wrote.

Beer gave shoutouts to Victoria’s Secret, designer Adam Selman, choreographer Charm La’Donna, her dancers and her glam team.

She praised La’Donna by writing, “You are so incredible.” She added that the support helped her feel “confident enough to do this not only choreographically but emotionally and mentally.”

Herbert showed his support by liking her post just hours after she shared it.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @MadisonBeer)

The couple made their relationship official on Oct. 5 before the Chargers-Commanders game at SoFi Stadium. Ahead of kickoff, Herbert ran to the sideline to kiss Beer, who was wearing a Chargers outfit and cheering him on.

Keenan Allen’s wife reacts to Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer's 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut

After Madison Beer posted the video of her performance on Instagram, donning "angel wings," Keenan Allen’s wife, Ciandra Monique, gave her a compliment.

"You did amazing!" Monique wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @MadisonBeer)

The LA Chargers wide receiver and Monique have been together since 2010 and share four kids.

The Chargers will be back in action on Sunday when they face the Indianapolis Colts. The Week 7 game be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

