"Stop manifesting RGIII on my son": Jayden Daniels' mom Regina annoyed at fans after Commanders QB's injury brings back brutal memories of past

Jayden Daniels hurt his right hamstring in the third quarter of his Washington Commanders' 22-44 loss at the Dallas Cowboys. It has since drawn comparisons to Robert Griffin III's plight in his 2012 debut, and at least one person has gotten tired of it fast.

The sophomore quarterback's mother Regina Jackson wrote on her social media:

"I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Mz Jackson @LovelyMzJackson I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about 🙏🏽🙏🏽

Before leaving the game, Daniels had completed 12 of 22 attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown. He had also rushed eight times for 35 yards and another score.

He was eventually ruled out of the rest of the day, and head coach Dan Quinn told reporters after the game that he would undergo an MRI tomorrow:

John Keim @john_keim Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels wanted to go back in. He will get an MRI Monday on his right hamstring.

The Commanders next visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 27. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET on ABC/ESPN.

