"This is way worse than just saying nothing": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's comments on Russell Wilson's benching before Giants-Chargers game

Jaxson Dart put up an impressive outing during his debut as the New York Giants' QB1 in Week 4. Brian Daboll decided to replace Russell Wilson with the rookie after a three-game losing streak. However, with Dart leading the offense, they managed to secure a 21-18 victory at MetLife Stadium.

In the post-game press conference, the ex-Ole Miss quarterback was asked to share his thoughts after leading the Giants to their first win of the season. Jaxson Dart also heaped praise on Russell Wilson for handling his benching professionally without holding any form of hostility.

"That was just a football game," Dart said. "I think that's just the best way to describe it. Obviously this experience was a special one, being my first one. And I'm just grateful to have the guys around me that I had."

"And you know, obviously, I want to give a big shout out to Russ. I know that this week probably wasn't the easiest thing. But he handled it like a professional and just was a mentor for me. Obviously just have a ton of respect for him. ... You know, really just proud of the guys being able to battle through some adversity throughout the game."

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Dart's comments about the Giants benching Russell Wilson.

Colaws: Honestly this is way worse than just saying nothing at all lmfao. "Big shoutout to my girls ex, he took it like a champ when he found out she was bouncing on my dick. Really classy guy."

John Chi: Much respect to Dart. Didn't need to tip the cap to Russ, but it was the right thing to do. Now he can go and hopefully put to bed any doubts anyone had that he's the way forward, and the Giants have their franchise QB.

Juice: this what you say when you take somebody job 😂

TitoToro: Russ' redemption arc is as QB2

Kyle Feager: Is Russell Wilson was any type of real competitor then this would just send him off the deep end.

jordan: Dude is 22 years old and treating Russ like lil bro. Yeah he's him

Jaxson Dart completed 13 of the 20 passes he attempted against the Chargers for 111 yards. He also put up two total touchdowns to help his team secure the win at MetLife Stadium.

Rex Ryan backs up the Giants' decision to name Jaxson Dart as the QB1 of the team

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan is on board with the idea to let Jaxson Dart replace Russell Wilson as the Giants' starting quarterback.

Before their week 4 win against the Chargers, he came forward to talk about what made the rookie the perfect choice to lead the offense.

"My whole thing is this. It's not just about this guy going out and winning the football game or whatever," Ryan said on ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown.' "It's about how he plays. It's about having heart and having some passion and having those things."

"You saw that sorry guy that won't even compete! He never even competed. And now you get a to at least compete. As a fan base, I'd rather pay to watch somebody compete instead of somebody that's just going to throw the ball out of the end zone on the fourth down. Give me a break."

The Giants next face the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 5. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.