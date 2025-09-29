  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This is way worse than just saying nothing": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's comments on Russell Wilson's benching before Giants-Chargers game

"This is way worse than just saying nothing": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's comments on Russell Wilson's benching before Giants-Chargers game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:13 GMT
NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart
NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's comments on Russell Wilson's benching before Giants-Chargers game

Jaxson Dart put up an impressive outing during his debut as the New York Giants' QB1 in Week 4. Brian Daboll decided to replace Russell Wilson with the rookie after a three-game losing streak. However, with Dart leading the offense, they managed to secure a 21-18 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Ad

In the post-game press conference, the ex-Ole Miss quarterback was asked to share his thoughts after leading the Giants to their first win of the season. Jaxson Dart also heaped praise on Russell Wilson for handling his benching professionally without holding any form of hostility.

"That was just a football game," Dart said. "I think that's just the best way to describe it. Obviously this experience was a special one, being my first one. And I'm just grateful to have the guys around me that I had."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And you know, obviously, I want to give a big shout out to Russ. I know that this week probably wasn't the easiest thing. But he handled it like a professional and just was a mentor for me. Obviously just have a ton of respect for him. ... You know, really just proud of the guys being able to battle through some adversity throughout the game."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Dart's comments about the Giants benching Russell Wilson.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Jaxson Dart completed 13 of the 20 passes he attempted against the Chargers for 111 yards. He also put up two total touchdowns to help his team secure the win at MetLife Stadium.

Rex Ryan backs up the Giants' decision to name Jaxson Dart as the QB1 of the team

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan is on board with the idea to let Jaxson Dart replace Russell Wilson as the Giants' starting quarterback.

Ad

Before their week 4 win against the Chargers, he came forward to talk about what made the rookie the perfect choice to lead the offense.

"My whole thing is this. It's not just about this guy going out and winning the football game or whatever," Ryan said on ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown.' "It's about how he plays. It's about having heart and having some passion and having those things."
Ad
"You saw that sorry guy that won't even compete! He never even competed. And now you get a to at least compete. As a fan base, I'd rather pay to watch somebody compete instead of somebody that's just going to throw the ball out of the end zone on the fourth down. Give me a break."
Ad

The Giants next face the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 5. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications