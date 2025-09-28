"Performative male final boss": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart’s pregame outfit for QB1 debut vs. Chargers

Before Jaxson Dart's first NFL start against the Chargers, the QB1 appeared in a casual pregame outfit. He wore a black T-shirt paired with jeans, but the wired headphones, rimmed glasses and chains attached to the jeans stole the show.Giants Vidoes shared a video of Dark arriving at MetLife in the outfit on X on Sunday.Some fans were unimpressed by the look.One fan wrote, &quot;Performative male final boss at QB for my team I’m out&quot;. @KingDabollLINKPerformative male final boss at QB for my team I’m out&quot;Wtf is it wearing,&quot; a fan said.edward schmidt @edrock23LINK@SNYGiants Wtf is it wearing&quot;Performative male final boss at QB for my team I’m out,&quot; another fan said.. @KingDabollLINKPerformative male final boss at QB for my team I’m outOthers were fans of the look and thought it gave him a retro, late-90s look.&quot;Wired headphones, chains on his jeans. This dude teleported here from 1999, LFG!&quot; a fan said.John Mara's burner @nygfan54LINK@SNYGiants Wired headphones, chains on his jeans This dude teleported here from 1999, LFG!- @romeo_daviesLINK@SNYGiants Wired headphones. Tough as hell.JL @JLas43_LINKHe makes the Giants so much more watchable lolthe god. @MarcBTheGodLINKmy starting QB has a mullet. real football is backOn the field, Dart's debut is a high-stakes moment. He will become the Giants' first regular-season starter of 2025 after a 0–3 start under Russell Wilson.So far this season, Jaxson Dart has taken only a couple of snaps in the regular season. He's carried the ball twice for a net of -3 yards and has yet to attempt a pass. However, Dart impressed in pre-season, going 14 of 16 for 137 yards in one outing.Lane Kiffin praises Jaxson Dart’s authentic character ahead of Giants debutAhead of Jaxson Dart's first NFL start with the New York Giants, former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reflected on the quarterback's true character. Speaking on &quot;See Ball Get Ball&quot; with David Pollack, Kiffin said that Dart's traits helped him win over teammates in Oxford.“He’s awesome, and credit to his family,&quot; Kiffin said (per CFB on Fox). &quot;His parents just did a great job. Their whole family is like that. That’s how he won the team, didn’t win the team by speeches, any of that. It’s just, it’s who he is. It’s what he does.”Pollack called Jaxson Dart his &quot;spirit animal,&quot; praising the QB's relentless approach.“Like he’ll run you over,&quot; Pollack said. &quot;He’ll do what it takes to just love his demeanor in a world where everybody’s always wanting to be liked.”Kiffin even recalled doubting Dart's intentions early on.&quot;When he first got here… my son, he’d take him to lunch,&quot; he said. &quot;And I was like, man, is he trying to impress the head coach? You know, like, he’s not. He’s just pouring into people.&quot;Jaxson Dart can make history today as no quarterback in 23 years has beaten a 3-0 team in his first start.