  "This might be end of Tua Tagovailoa": Emmanuel Acho spells doom on Dolphins QB's career after 3 INT game vs. Browns

"This might be end of Tua Tagovailoa": Emmanuel Acho spells doom on Dolphins QB's career after 3 INT game vs. Browns

By Arnold
Modified Oct 20, 2025 11:34 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
Emmanuel Acho spells doom on Dolphins QB's career after 3 INT game vs. Browns - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa struggled once again as the Miami Dolphins fell to a 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Week 7 of the 2025 season on Sunday. Tagovailoa went 12 of 23 for 100 yards and threw three interceptions as Miami fell to its sixth defeat of the season.

After Tagovailoa threw his third interception of the game in the fourth quarter, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho suggested that it might be the final nail in the coffin for the QB and Dolphins coach, Mike McDaniel, in Miami.

"This might be the end for Tua," Acho said in a video he posted on X. " This might be the end for the Miami Dolphins."
Acho then went on to describe what he felt was a strange play from Tagovailoa.

"Tua just threw an interception that only god knows, is obvious," Acho said. "Like, the defense is obvious. We're in the most basic version of cover three. ... We don't look, nobody off (offside), and we throw a seam to the oppose (opposition) safety.
"I just don't know anymore. I mean, we're about to throw a seam to oppose safety defense. I just don't know."
In seven games this season, Tagovailoa has recorded 1,313 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Dolphins signed Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212 million extension in the 2024 offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa still believes there is hope for the Dolphins after a 1-6 start to 2025 NFL season

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Getty

After Miami's sixth defeat of the season, Tua Tagovailoa said that the Dolphins can still salvage the season and turn things around.

"I would say it's kind of in a way similar but not similar to our '21 season when we went 1-7 to start and then we were able to turn it around and finish off, I believe 9-8 or something like that," Tagovailoa said. "But, there's always hope and you've just got to find ways to get the guys to stick together, continue to press forward."
The Dolphins' only win this season came against the New York Jets, who are still winless after seven games.

Miami will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2025 season on Sunday.

