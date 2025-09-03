"Can this please just end?": Fans react as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hints at Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked on Wednesday if Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in February.“We would always love to have Taylor Swift play,&quot; Goodell said, via &quot;Good Morning America.&quot; &quot;She is a special, special talent. ... It’s a maybe.”Fans shared their reactions on X.&quot;Can this please just end?&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;NFL wants me to harm myself so bad,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I guess they promised her the Chiefs will get another Super Bowl huh?&quot; another fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Better than another rapper,&quot; a fan said.&quot;So you can go ahead &amp; put KC as the AFC representative in sharpie,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Roger needs to go,&quot; another fan said.Goodell also joked that the final call is in Jay-Z's hands.“I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z,&quot; Goodell said. &quot;It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.&quot;Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, produces the halftime show.Why has Travis Kelce's fiancee Taylor Swift never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?Despite being one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Taylor Swift has never headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.For years, it was sponsored by Pepsi, while Swift had a long-term deal with Coca-Cola. That made it nearly impossible for her to take the stage.The second reason could be because between 2019 and 2024, Swift was deep into re-recording her early albums to reclaim ownership of her music.Looking back, the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, was headlined by Kendrick Lamar. The Philadelphia Eagles won, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.The halftime show in 2024 featured Usher at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22.Meanwhile, the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show was iconic, as Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage after a five-year break. She performed solo, floating on suspended platforms in a red jumpsuit. The biggest surprise was she revealed her second pregnancy.Kansas City was victorious, beating Philadelphia 38-35. The game ended with a clutch field goal by Harrison Butker with just eight seconds left. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.