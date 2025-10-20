  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bo Nix's wife Izzy reveals shocking reaction to Broncos erasing 19-point deficit to pull sensational win vs. Giants

Bo Nix's wife Izzy reveals shocking reaction to Broncos erasing 19-point deficit to pull sensational win vs. Giants

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 20, 2025 06:35 GMT
NFL: SEP 07 Titans at Broncos - Source: Getty
Bo Nix's wife Izzy (Image Source: Getty)

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, cheered for him after his marvelous performance in the Week 7 game. The Denver Broncos played on Sunday against the New York Giants and had a tough time in the first three quarters. They were down 18-0 entering the final quarter.

Ad

However, they still managed to secure a win, 33-32, after a sensational performance from their quarterback. Nix recorded two passing and two rushing touchdowns to help the Broncos win their fifth game of the season.

After the game, the Broncos shared the stats of Bo Nix's marvelous game on their Instagram account, which was reshared by his wife, Izzy. In the caption, she opened up about her reaction to watching the game:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My eyes may or may not have been closed," she wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bo Nix&#039;s wife Izzy&#039;s reaction to Broncos win vs. Giants/@izzysmokenix
Bo Nix's wife Izzy's reaction to Broncos win vs. Giants/@izzysmokenix

Nix became the first player in the history of the NFL to record two rushing and two passing touchdowns in a single quarter. He recorded 279 passing yards, taking his season total to 1,556 yards.

Ad

Nix reflected on his team’s victory after the game:

"I don't even know how we scored 33 points in a quarter, that's kind of insane,'' Nix said (via ESPN). "It's just whatever we had to get done, we did it ... By any means necessary."

The Denver Broncos won their fourth consecutive game of the season. They face the Dallas Cowboys next week.

Ad

Bo Nix and Izzy announce they’re expecting their first child

Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, are going to be parents soon. The couple is expecting their first child and shared the good news on Instagram on Oct. 10. They shared a joint post, and in the caption, Izzy wrote:

"Nix party of 3!!! “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.” Jeremiah‬ ‭1‬:‭5‬"
Ad
Ad

They shared a picture, posed back to the camera while holding hands, walking in a field. Both donned white outfits. The Broncos quarterback held an ultrasound image in one hand.

Bo Nix and Izzy met when the quarterback played at Auburn. The two got engaged in July 2021 at the school's Jordan-Hare Stadium. They got married a year later at the Ridge Point Events Venue in Alpine, Ala.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications