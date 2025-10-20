Bo Nix's wife Izzy reveals shocking reaction to Broncos erasing 19-point deficit to pull sensational win vs. Giants

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, cheered for him after his marvelous performance in the Week 7 game. The Denver Broncos played on Sunday against the New York Giants and had a tough time in the first three quarters. They were down 18-0 entering the final quarter.However, they still managed to secure a win, 33-32, after a sensational performance from their quarterback. Nix recorded two passing and two rushing touchdowns to help the Broncos win their fifth game of the season.After the game, the Broncos shared the stats of Bo Nix's marvelous game on their Instagram account, which was reshared by his wife, Izzy. In the caption, she opened up about her reaction to watching the game:&quot;My eyes may or may not have been closed,&quot; she wrote.Bo Nix's wife Izzy's reaction to Broncos win vs. Giants/@izzysmokenixNix became the first player in the history of the NFL to record two rushing and two passing touchdowns in a single quarter. He recorded 279 passing yards, taking his season total to 1,556 yards.Nix reflected on his team’s victory after the game:&quot;I don't even know how we scored 33 points in a quarter, that's kind of insane,'' Nix said (via ESPN). &quot;It's just whatever we had to get done, we did it ... By any means necessary.&quot;The Denver Broncos won their fourth consecutive game of the season. They face the Dallas Cowboys next week.Bo Nix and Izzy announce they’re expecting their first childBo Nix and his wife, Izzy, are going to be parents soon. The couple is expecting their first child and shared the good news on Instagram on Oct. 10. They shared a joint post, and in the caption, Izzy wrote:&quot;Nix party of 3!!! “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.” Jeremiah‬ ‭1‬:‭5‬&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey shared a picture, posed back to the camera while holding hands, walking in a field. Both donned white outfits. The Broncos quarterback held an ultrasound image in one hand.Bo Nix and Izzy met when the quarterback played at Auburn. The two got engaged in July 2021 at the school's Jordan-Hare Stadium. They got married a year later at the Ridge Point Events Venue in Alpine, Ala.