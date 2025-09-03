"They've turned the page": Eagles great Jason Kelce shares honest take on Nick Sirianni saying team will skip banner-raising ceremony

Jason Kelce has no problem with the Philadelphia Eagles skipping out on the Super Bowl banner ceremony before their Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys. The retired center said the move reflects the team’s commitment to focusing on the new season rather than last year’s accomplishments.

Kelce shared his thoughts on the Wednesday episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I think they're handling it the right way ... they've all turned the page," Jason Kelce said (Timestamp: 33:53).

"You have to focus on this year, but the banner isn't for them, it's for the motherf*cking fans, and they're going to be going absolutely crazy.

"That's why I'm excited about it, because I'm not playing anymore, I could be excited about a f*cking banner and watching the Cowboys like I don't have to worry about being in the moment in this season, but they're handling it the right way."

Coach Nick Sirianni said his players will stay in the locker room during the banner ceremony at Lincoln Financial Field. Sirianni said he was focused on preparation and execution.

The coach has pushed “contribution over credit.”

“At the end of the day, it's the same thing as saying, ‘You can't be great without the greatness of others,’ ‘Contribution over credit.’ If we get the contributions from everybody, that we talked about their roles, what they need to do, their elevated roles if they need to step into an elevated role, good things will happen," he said on Tuesday.

Jason Kelce points to current players who embrace the same championship focus

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade

Jason Kelce pointed out center Cam Jurgens has also shrugged off the significance of the banner, choosing instead to concentrate on the work ahead.

"I think Cam Jurgens said something similarly this week about, you know, not giving a damn about a banner. They're all focused on this season and moving on from last year," Kelce said.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken a similar approach. Hurts has declined to wear his Super Bowl ring in public. Sirianni praised Hurts this week for his efficiency and selfless leadership, even as outside observers debate his statistical production.

